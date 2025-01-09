New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy on Thursday termed the Formula-E race corruption case against his party's Working President, KT Rama Rao, as fabricated. He alleged that the Congress government's intention was to jail his party leader out of political vendetta.

"From day one, we have been saying this is a fabricated case to fix KT Rama Rao. There is no corruption and malpractices in this," Sridhar Reddy told ANI.

"The intention was to ensure the race continues in Hyderabad and it will get the name and fame so that Hyderabad will become a hub for electric vehicles...This is a case of political vendetta...The ultimate intention of the government is to fix KT Rama Rao somehow as they wanted to see him in jail," he added.

Sridhar Reddy said that KTR will come out clean in the case.

Meanwhile, KTR arrived at the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) office for questioning in connection with the case. KTR slammed Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing him of indulging in corruption.

"Being a minister in the state cabinet, I did not give contracts to my son's company. I did not buy expensive cars. Revanth Reddy and his ministers have these corrupt ideas. I am not the one who got caught while trying to poach an MLA. I am a sincere child of Telangana. I did not do even half paisa corruption, and neither would I do it," he said.

"Some Congress people through media management want to do mud-slinging on us and gain political advantage. The truth will always win. You cannot divert us. We will continue to speak and continue to fight... If you, Revanth Reddy think you can divert our party cadre and leadership by putting cases on me or doing something to me, you can't do it," he added.

KTR said that he will continue questioning the Congress government.

"We will continue to question your 420 promises. No matter how many cases you put in... As KCR's son I am saying, I will die for Telangana if needed but won't bow my head before people like you. We will continue to fight. We will continue to fight until Telangana wins and is out of the clutches of Congress," he said.

On December 19, Telangana ACB registered a case against the KTR over alleged payments, some of it in foreign currency without approvals, to conduct a Formula E race in Hyderabad during the previous regime.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also registered an enforcement case information report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against KTR and others in the case.

ED filed the ECIR after the Telangana ACB registered a First Information Report (FIR) against KTR and others in the Formula-E funding case.

The FIR lists KTR as the primary accused, with senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar and retired bureaucrat BLN Reddy named as the second and third accused, respectively.

The case was filed under applicable sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, along with provisions of the IPC related to criminal breach of trust and conspiracy. (ANI)

