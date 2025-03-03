Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 3 (ANI): At least four persons were killed when the auto-rickshaw met with an accident in Kunderu Mandal of Anantapur district on Sunday, the police said.

According to the police, the car collided with an auto, resulting in the immediate death of two people on the spot.

A total of seven people were injured in the accident, and despite receiving treatment at the hospital, two more succumbed to death, bringing the total death toll to four; while others sustained severe injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Circle Inspector Raju and the police team rushed to the accident site and promptly shifted the injured to Anantapur Government Hospital for treatment.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

