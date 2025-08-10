New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday attacked the BJP-led "four-engine government" holding it responsible for severe waterlogging, infrastructure failures, and multiple deaths in the city following rainfall.

Bharadwaj further questioned the Rekha Gupta-led government for allegedly not conducting a third-party audit of the desilting drive, citing High Court orders regarding the same.

Also Read | Delhi Metro Records Highest-Ever Daily Ridership With Over 81.8 Lakh Journeys on August 8.

"In this rain, the BJP government, which is a four-engine government, has been completely exposed... There is water everywhere, primarily due to the corruption of crores of rupees in the name of desilting. The High Court has ordered that all desilting done should be audited by a third party. Why doesn't the Delhi government want to conduct a third-party audit? What are they afraid of?" asked the AAP leader.

Bharadwaj cited the day's incidents as evidence of administrative failure, noting that Badarpur faced severe waterlogging, a wall collapsed, and seven people lost their lives.

Also Read | Punjab Drug Haul: Former Security Officer of Punjab Congress MLA Arrested in Drug Trafficking Case.

"Today, there was waterlogging in Badarpur, a wall collapsed, and 7 people lost their lives. Can the government bring their lives back?... Did they go to meet the families of the deceased? No, these people are resting comfortably. This government has brought a message of complete destruction for the people of Delhi," he added.

Notably, following overnight rainfall, a wall collapsed in Hari Nagar, Jaitpur, South East Delhi, killing seven people, including three men, two women, and two children, Delhi Police confirmed on Saturday.

A tragic incident claimed the lives of seven individuals, including two young girls, both approximately 7 years old, along with Ravi Bul, aged 27, Rubina, aged 25, Safiqul, a resident of Assam, aged 27, Muttus, a resident of West Bengal, aged 50, and Doli, a resident of Assam, aged 28.

Additionally, Hasibul, aged 25, was injured. A wall collapse in Hari Nagar, triggered by heavy overnight rain, trapped eight people living in adjacent jhuggies near an old temple. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)