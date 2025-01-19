Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI): As many as four people were arrested in a case of alleged illegal construction of a mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. A tin shed was put up in a 200-yard house and a mosque was illegally constructed, said police.

No prior permission was sought from the administration before the alleged construction of the mosque, said police.

The owner of the land identified as Sagir Ahmed had built a four-walled building and collective namaz was being offered there, said police.

A case was filed under section 170 of the Indian Code of Justice.

More details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

