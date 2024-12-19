Nashik, Dec 18 (PTI) Four persons suffered injuries in an accident involving three vehicles, including one carrying the son of Maharashtra minister Dada Bhuse's son, in Malegaon on Thursday, an official said.

The minster's son Avishkar Bhuse was not injured in the accident that occurred at around 4 am, he said.

It was alleged that two vehicles tried to overtake from both sides of the Bolero in which Avishkar and two of his friends were travelling. They were returning from a Ganesh temple, he said.

The Malegaon Chhavani police have registered a case for rash driving, endangering life or personal safety and mischief and further investigations are underway, he added.

Shiv Sena's Bhuse represents the Malegaon Outer assembly constituency.

