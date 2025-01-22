Raichur (Karnataka) [India], January 22 (ANI): Four people died and 10 others were injured after a vehicle overturned at Sindhanur in Karnataka's Raichur district on Wednesday morning, said the police.

A case was filed at Sindhanur Traffic Police Station.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 22 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

More information is awaited.

Meanwhile, in another fatal accident in the state this morning, ten people were killed and 15 injured after a truck carrying them overturned at the Arebile area in Uttara Kannada, said the police.

Also Read | Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at BMW Car Dealer's Office on CST Road in Kalina; No Casualty Reported.

The victims were travelling to Kumta market from Savanur to sell vegetables.

The injured were rushed to the nearest hospital, said the police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)