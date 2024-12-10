Vikarabad (Telangana) [India], December 10 (ANI): At least four school students were hospitalized after falling ill after consuming breakfast in Telangana's Tandur on Tuesday morning, police said.

According to officials, 95 school students were served breakfast, and around 1.00 pm, four of them complained of nausea and vomiting sensations.

Also Read | Jabalpur Shocker: 10 Masked Men Armed With Sharp Weapons Kill 65-Year-Old Woman Over Land Dispute in Madhya Pradesh’s Ghunsaur Village, Probe Launched.

They were immediately taken to a hospital and admitted for treatment.

"The students were provided with first aid and discharged later," the police said.

Also Read | Karnataka Panchamasali Lingayat Quota Stir Turns Violent: Stone-Pelting Erupts, Several Injured As Police Lathi Charge Protesters in Belagavi (Watch Video).

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)