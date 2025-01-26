New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): As the celebrations of 76th Republic Day at Kartavya Path are in full swing, showcasing the rich culture and spirit of patriotism of the nation, Gujarat's tableau embraced development while preserving its heritage with the depiction of 12th century's 'Kirti Toran' and the modern marvel of 'Statue of Unity'.

The tableau centred on the theme of 'Anartpur to Ekta Nagar - Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi' depicting the state's cultural and developmental journey.

From the historic 12th century architectural wonders of 'Kirti Toran' of Vadnagar to the modernistic marvel of 'Statue of Unity', Gujarat depicted its journey elegantly.

The tableau was filled with beautiful Pithora paintings, reflecting the heart of its tribal community.

The unprecedented projects of development are being realised in the state, like the manufacturing of Air Force aircraft, self-sufficiency in semiconductor production, Atal Bridge, underwater sports and auto hub, and were also represented.

The 'Statue of Unity' added brilliance and remembered the Iron Man of India on the year of his 150th birth anniversary.

Next in line was Andhra Pradesh, emphasising its 400-year-old craft of Etikoppaka wooden toys. The tableau celebrated its eco-friendly, smooth, vibrant, and toxin-free craft.

This craft originated from the village of Etikoppaka in Andhra Pradesh and often depicts mythological figures, animals, and forms inspired by ancient civilisations like Mohenjodaro and Harappa.

The craft relies on the Ankudu tree (Wrightia tinctoria), known for its soft, flexible, and clean wood, ideal for carving. Artisans use natural plant-based dyes and the traditional lacquer turning technique involving lac resin, in producing safe toys that are cherished worldwide.

Recognised with a Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2017, Etikoppaka toys symbolise authenticity and cultural heritage.

Punjab celebrated its exquisite inlay design art and rich handicrafts. It features an intricate portrayal of inlay designs, beginning with a beautifully adorned pair of bullocks, symbolising the state's agrarian heritage.

Punjab's tableau also depicted the vibrant musical legacy as they portrayed a young man in traditional attire holding a Tumbi, alongside a Dholak and decorative earthen pots. A woman in traditional attire showcases the world-famous Phulkari embroidery, symbolising Punjab's cultural pride.

At the back side of its tableau, Punjab depicted a sufi saint Baba Sheikh Farid, sitting under a tree, composing hymns included in the Guru Granth Sahib. Baba Farid, considered the first Punjabi poet, emphasised moral principles and devotion to God, inspiring generations with his teachings of humility, generosity, and spirituality.

As India is celebrating its 76th Republic Day on Sunday, people across the country are showing great enthusiasm, immersing themselves in the spirit of patriotism. Cultural songs fill the air, and individuals are adorned in the colours of the flag, symbolising unity and pride in the nation. The atmosphere is vibrant, as the entire country comes together to honour its democratic values and the significance of the Constitution. (ANI)

