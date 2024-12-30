Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 30 (ANI): Gujarat is renowned for its rich biodiversity across the country. The state government has consistently prioritised wildlife and ecosystem conservation, making numerous efforts to preserve both. The forests of Gujarat are home to many rare and sensitive species, including the Indian wolf. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, various conservation initiatives have been implemented to protect wolves in Gujarat, bringing joy to nature enthusiasts, an official release said.

Guided by Forest and Environment Minister Mulubhai Bera and State Minister Mukeshbhai Patel, these efforts have been further strengthened, leading to significant achievements by the Gujarat Forest Department. Recently, under the ministers' guidance, the Forest Department and the Gujarat Ecological Education and Research (GEER) Foundation launched a crucial initiative. As part of this initiative, a wolf population survey was conducted in the state in 2023, recording approximately 222 wolves across 13 districts of Gujarat. Bhavnagar district reported the highest number of wolves, with 80, followed by 39 in Narmada, 36 in Banaskantha, 18 in Surendranagar, 12 each in Jamnagar and Morbi. Additionally, with 9 in Kutch, Wolf's presence was noted in Porbandar, Mehsana, Navsari, Patan, Aravalli, and Surat districts.

The Atlas of Indian Wolf Habitats in Gujarat, jointly prepared by the 'GEER' Foundation and the Gujarat Forest Department, identifies suitable habitats for wolves in Gujarat. This initiative aims to conserve the Indian wolf, a keystone species essential for maintaining ecological balance and agricultural sustainability. Using advanced technologies such as remote sensing and GIS, the atlas was developed at the GEER Foundation and launched on 'Good Governance Day,' December 25, 2024, by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, accompanied by the Forest Minister and senior officials.

The Atlas prepared by the 'GEER' Foundation, aims to identify suitable habitats for wolves in Gujarat. Prioritising the conservation of these habitats will not only protect wolves but also protect other wildlife, contributing to an increase in the wolf population. This atlas provides detailed information on these habitats, including maps highlighting wolf presence and habitat distribution across 13 districts of the state. By effectively conserving these areas, suitable environments can be ensured to support the growing wolf population.

In Gujarat, wolves are mainly found in forest and desert regions, thriving in areas with shelter and tree cover. The atlas identifies ideal habitats as open scrublands and grasslands with accessible water sources, which are optimal for the Indian wolf.

The deserts of Kutch, both large and small, are recognized as significant habitats, along with the Bhal region, including Velavadar National Park and areas surrounding Dholera, where wolves naturally control the blackbuck population. Additionally, the forests of Shulpaneshwar Sanctuary in Narmada district have also emerged as a preferred habitat for wolves. Prepared by the 'GEER' Foundation in collaboration with the Gujarat Forest Department, the atlas highlights critical corridors connecting major wolf habitats. These corridors are essential for the movement and genetic diversity of the Indian wolf, ensuring its survival and adaptability. The atlas serves as a vital tool for prioritizing conservation areas and planning future strategies. Developed using years of field data, continuous observations by forest staff, and expert insights, the atlas acts as a resource for habitat management and wolf conservation. It also addresses misconceptions about wolves by encouraging forest staff, researchers, conservationists, and local communities to actively participate in wolf protection and awareness initiatives.

The wolf, scientifically named Canis lupus pallipes, is among the most intelligent animals in nature. It measures 3 to 5 feet in length and weighs between 30 to 80 kilograms. Wolves are easily recognised by their sleek bodies, bright eyes, and long tails. Their fur, which varies in shades of grey, black, white, or khaki, provides effective camouflage in their natural habitats. Wolves live in groups called packs, typically consisting of 6 to 15 members. Each pack is led by an alpha male and alpha female, who guide the group in hunting, sharing food, and protecting their territory.

More than just predators, wolves play an essential role in maintaining ecological balance. Their intelligence, structured social systems, and presence in nature inspire humans to forge a deeper connection with the environment. In Gujarat's ecosystem, the hunting habits and healthy population of wolves are vital for sustaining environmental balance. (ANI)

