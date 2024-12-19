New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Goa's Health Minister Vishwajit Rane paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Thursday.

In a post on X, Rane said that admired PM Modi's journey from humble beginnings to leading India's development, resonating deeply with his own experiences.

"I was honoured to meet the world leader and my guru, Respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. As a humble BJP Karyakarta, I find profound inspiration in his transformative vision and tireless dedication to our nation. His journey from humble beginnings to leading Bharat's development story resonates deeply with me," he wrote.

The Goa Minister said that PM Modi's emphasis on Nation First and Viksit Bharat for all has not just changed policies, but has instilled a new sense of pride and purpose in millions of Indians like him adding that this personal interaction has strengthened his resolve to work harder for the party and the nation's progress.

"Witnessing firsthand his warmth and connection with people reinforced everything I admire about his leadership. His emphasis on #NationFirst and #ViksitBharat for all has not just changed policies, but has instilled a new sense of pride and purpose in millions of Indians like me," he said.

"This personal interaction has further strengthened my resolve to work harder for the party and our nation's progress," Rane added.

Earlier, PM Modi recalled the bravery and determination of the people on the 63rd anniversary of Goa's liberation from Portuguese rule who were actively involved in the movement to free the state.

"Today, on Goa Liberation Day, we recall the bravery and determination of the great women and men who were actively involved in the movement to free Goa. Their valour motivates us to keep working for the betterment of Goa and the prosperity of the people of the state," he posted on X.

President Draupadi Murmu also paid a heartfelt tribute to the brave hearts who fought for the region's freedom.

In a message shared on social media, the President expressed the nation's deep gratitude for the selfless sacrifices made by the freedom fighters and the armed forces.

"On Goa Liberation Day, the nation pays tribute to bravehearts who made selfless sacrifices for the liberation of Goa from colonial rule. We salute the fearless freedom fighters and our armed forces for their exceptional courage and unwavering dedication. I extend warm wishes to the people of Goa and wish them a prosperous future," the President wrote.

The President's message emphasized the courage and dedication of those who fought for Goa's freedom, highlighting their invaluable contribution to the nation's independence. This tribute resonates with the people of Goa and the rest of India as they commemorate the end of Portuguese colonial rule on December 19, 1961. (ANI)

