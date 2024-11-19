Jammu, Nov 19 (PTI) General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Army's 16 Corps, Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, on Tuesday stressed the need for comprehensive operational preparedness to meet all current challenges along the Line of Control (LoC).

"GOC White Knight Corps and GOC Ace of Spades division visited forward areas along the Line of Control in Narian sector, and complimented the troops for their relentless vigil," White Knight Corps said on X.

The GOC stressed the need for comprehensive operational preparedness to meet all current and future challenges.

The officer visited various areas along the borderline with Pakistan and hinterland to review operational preparedness and security situation in the Jammu region.

