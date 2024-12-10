New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday attacked the government over ruckus in Rajya Sabha on Monday and alleged that it does not want the House to function.

He also alleged that the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was not allowed to speak while Leader of the House and Union Minister JP Nadda got a "a number of chances to speak".

Also Read | BPSC PT Exam Date: Bihar Public Service Commission Preliminary Test To Be Held As Scheduled on December 13, Says Chairman Ravi Manu Bhai Parmar.

He said the opposition wants the House to run and raise various issues.

Speaking to ANI, Jairam also said that several BJP MPs were selectively called upon to speak by the Chairman.

Also Read | LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana: 'Government Plans To Appoint 2 Lakh Insurance Agents in 3 Years', Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

"What we witnessed in the Rajya Sabha today was surprising and unfortunate. The chairman is like an umpire and is neutral but today the Leader of the Opposition as not get an opportunity to speak. The leader of the House was got multiple chances and specific BJP MPs were given chances to speak," he said.

"We hold the chairman in high regard. He has served as a Governor before and has expressed concern about farmers' issues. But it is unclear why today he was compelled not to allow the Leader of the Opposition to speak," Jairam Ramesh added.

The Congress MP emphasized that they will continue raising issues and submitting notices, whether the government accepts them or not.

"Whether it's about Adani, Manipur, or the farmers' concerns, there should be debates, and bills should be passed. Our promise of constructive cooperation remains firm even today. However, in recent days, it has become evident that the government does not want the House to function," he said.

"Running the House is primarily the government's responsibility. The opposition also has its duties, and we are not shying away from them. I have a question in my mind whether these people will allow discussion on the Constitution in Lok Sabha on December 13, 14 and in Rajya Sabha on December 16, 17," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)