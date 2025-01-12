Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): A grand procession was held in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Saturday to celebrate the first anniversary of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla's idol at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The event saw participation from many Hindu organisations.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sangeet Som made a controversial remark on the Taj Mahal during the event and said, "It is mentioned in the Quran that no structure can be built on a grave; then, how could they build the Taj Mahal? There is no place like the Taj Mahal. It was a Hindu temple."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya on Saturday to offer prayers and seek blessings for the welfare and progress of the people.

"Today, I offered prayers and performed darshan of Lord Hanuman at Shri Hanumangarhi, located in Shri Ayodhya Dham, and prayed for the welfare and progress of all," CM Yogi wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The Chief Minister was in Ayodhya to mark the first anniversary of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla's idol at the Ram Mandir.

"Blessed is Avadh, which is famous for Ram... In the Pratishtha-Dwadashi program organised on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Pran-Pratishtha of the idol of Lord Shri Ramlala Sarkar in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple at Shri Ayodhya Dham... Jai Jai Shri Ram," CM Yogi added.

The historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony took place on January 22, 2024, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the main rituals. However, the first anniversary is being celebrated on January 11, 2025, in alignment with the Hindu calendar.

Last year, the event was celebrated on Kurma Dwadashi during the Shukla Paksha of the Hindu calendar's Paush month. This year, Shukla Paksha falls on January 11, prompting the celebration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the people, calling the temple a "great heritage of our culture and spirituality."

"Best wishes to all the countrymen on the first anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. This temple, built after centuries of sacrifice, penance and struggle, is a great heritage of our culture and spirituality," PM Modi said in a post on X. (ANI)

