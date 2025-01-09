India News | Green Corridor Gives New Lease of Life to Critical Patient in UP's Noida

Noida, Jan 9 (PTI) Racing against time, the Uttar Pradesh Police ensured that a kidney from a Faridabad hospital reached Noida Extension for transplant operation, covering over 40 km distance in just 24 minutes, officials said on Thursday.

The harvested kidney was successfully transplanted at the Yatharth Hospital in Noida Extension with the traffic police converting the usually busy route into a green corridor for the quick transportation on Wednesday, they said.

"The green corridor was set up on the request of the Yatharth Hospital, which cited the critical situation for the 55-year-old patient on dialysis," said a traffic police official.

"In order to ensure the transportation was quick, the green corridor was set up from Noida's limits up to the hospital in Noida Extension, covering a distance of over 46 km within 30 minutes," the official added.

Noida Police in a statement said that "the green corridor was created, ensuring the ambulance reached its destination safely within 24 minutes".

The kidney, donated by a middle aged man at Amrita Hospital in Sector 88, Faridabad, was successfully transplanted to the patient, the Yatharth Hospital said.

"A successful emergency organ transport. We received a donor kidney from Amrita Hospital in Faridabad at our Noida Extension facility in record time. Thanks to Noida Traffic Police for facilitating the swift Green Corridor," the hospital said on X.

Earlier in October 2021, the Noida Traffic Police had created a green corridor to facilitate the movement of a harvested human organ over a distance of around 14 km in 14 minutes for a transplant operation that saved a man's life.

The organ was to be transported from Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital to Jaypee Hospital in Sector 128 Noida, according to the then Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ganesh Prasad Saha.

