New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): The Election Commission of India has asked the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi to inquire about the complaint of the Aam Aadmi Party against Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Parvesh Verm and take "immediate appropriate action" in accordance with the Model Code of Conduct.

AAP had complained against Verma, the BJP candidate from the New Delhi constituency, for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct. AAP had also alleged additions and deletions in the electoral roll of the New Delhi Assembly Constituency.

"The AAP delegation raised certain allegations of violation of the Model Code of Conduct against Parvesh Verma, a prospective candidate of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP). They also raised allegations of additions and deletions in the Electoral roll of the Assembly Constituency of New Delhi," the ECI said in its letter.

The ECI directed the CEO, Delhi to send the Action Taken Report to the Commission.

"I am directed to request you to get the complaint inquired into, ascertain the actual facts and take immediate appropriate action in accordance with the provisions of Model code of conduct, electoral laws and the extant guidelines of the Election Commission of India. Action Taken Report shall also be sent to the Commission," the letter read.

Earlier today, Arvind Kejriwal, after meeting the ECI, lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, particularly targeting BJP candidate Parvesh Verma, accusing him of distributing money.

He also raised objections against health camps and job fairs announced by the BJP.

Kejriwal said that the Election Commission assured them that "strict action" will be taken against any "corrupt practices".

"We pointed out that Parvesh Verma in the New Delhi seat is openly distributing money, and health camps are being held with glasses being distributed. He announced on January 15 that job fairs will be held. All of this falls under corrupt practices according to the Election Commission's rules. Parvesh Verma should be barred from contesting the election," he said.

"We are happy that the Election Commission assured us that these corrupt practices will not be allowed to happen, and strict actions will be taken. We also requested that the local EROs (Election Registration Officers) be removed from their positions. Yesterday, we submitted an application regarding this, but no action was taken," he added.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. (ANI)

