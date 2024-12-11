Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 11 (ANI): Madhya Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that an effort is being made to create a "Guinness World Record of Gita recitation" on the sacred occasion of Gita Jayanti in Madhya Pradesh, a land blessed with divine blessings of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, according to an official release.

CM Yadav also highlighted that as part of the International Gita Mahotsav, a state-level event would be held at Lal Parade Ground in the state capital Bhopal on Wednesday.

"For the first time, over 5000 acharyas will collectively recite the third chapter of holy Gita 'Karma Yog', in unison, striving to achieve a place in the world records," CM Yadav said.

The CM further stated that Lord Krishna inspired the entire society through His divine acts and ideals from birth to death. To enlighten the lives of the state citizens and connect them with the eternal culture through the teachings of Lord Shri Krishna through his sacred scripture Shrimad Bhagwad Gita, a large-scale Gita recitation was being organized on the auspicious occasion of Gita Jayanti.

During the state-level program, exhibitions of the Shrimad Bhagavata Purana and artworks on cows and cowherders will be held. Additionally, the Sadho Band from Mumbai will present devotional songs in a melodious performance. To familiarize tourists and visitors coming to Madhya Pradesh with the significance of the Gita, hotels in the state will take the initiative to keep a copy of each of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, Valmiki Ramayana, and Ramcharitmanas, stated the release.

Notably, Gita Jayanti is celebrated the day after the Dashami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. On this day, the Mokshada Ekadashi fast is also observed.

According to the Panchang, Gita Jayanti falls on December 11 this year. The scripture "Gita" originated 5,000 years ago when Lord Shri Krishna imparted the teachings of Karma to Arjuna during the Kurukshetra war between the Kauravas and the Pandavas. (ANI)

