Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 9 (ANI): Gujarat has become the first state in India to implement the Narco Reward Policy in 2021, offering incentives to informants for aiding in drug seizures under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, said an official release on Thursday.

According to an official release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office, this pioneering initiative has yielded remarkable results, with 87,607 kg of drugs valued at Rs 16,155 crore confiscated between October 2021 and December 2024.

The menace of narcotics abuse, once confined to urban areas, has now infiltrated rural regions as well. In a determined effort to combat this threat, the Government of Gujarat has reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating drug abuse.

The Narcotics Reward Policy represents a significant stride in protecting Gujarat's youth from the clutches of narcotics and cracking down on drug peddlers.

During the launch of the Narcotics Reward Policy, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi remarked, "Drug abuse weakens society, and it is crucial for the youth to avoid it. While drugs may offer a fleeting high, they cause lasting harm to the body. If anyone becomes aware of drug activity, they should report it to the police and the State Home Department."

Gujarat Police has emerged as a national leader in drug seizures. Gujarat is also the first state in India to implement a reward policy for informants, strengthening efforts to combat drug abuse.

Police officers, employees, and informers play a crucial role in the fight against drug trafficking.

To support their efforts and deter the spread of narcotics, the Gujarat government introduced the Narcotics Reward Policy. This initiative encourages police personnel, employees, and informers by offering incentives and is implemented under the state's Home Department.

Under the Narcotics Reward Policy, rewards are granted in cases wherein informants provide information that leads to the seizure of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and illegally acquired property under the NDPS Act, 1985.

It includes authorized officers under the NDPS Act, 1985, who successfully seize illegal substances, conduct successful investigations or prosecutions, and substantiate the crime through post-investigation actions.

It also includes officers from other departments who assist in addressing violations of the NDPS Act, of 1985.

The reward amount for informants is determined based on the specificity and accuracy of the information provided about the seizure, the level of risk involved, and the significance of the information.

For government employees or officers making successful seizures, factors such as the effort involved, the risk taken during the operation, their vigilance, and any arrests related to the prohibited substances are considered. Officers or employees who provide evidence as part of their regular duties are not eligible for a reward.

Under the NDPS Act, of 1985, informants are eligible for a reward of up to 20 per cent of the illegal market value of the seized substances. For government employees, the total maximum reward during their career is Rs 20 lakh, with a limit of Rs 2 lakh per individual case. Private individuals who assist in office work receive Rs 2,500 per case.

In the event of the death of an informant or government employee, the reward may be given to their legal heir or nominee. This reward is granted as a prize and is approved by the relevant authorities.

The awareness generated by the Narcotics Reward Policy has led to a significant rise in cases registered under the NDPS Act, 1985, and drug seizures. Since its implementation in 2021, up until December 2024, Gujarat Police has confiscated 87,607 kilograms of drugs valued at Rs 16,155 crore and apprehended over 2,500 suspects.

Under the policy, the DGP Committee has approved rewards totaling Rs 51,202 for 64 people, while the ACS, Home-level Committee has sanctioned Rs 6,36,86,664 for 169 individuals. Additionally, a proposal to reward 737 people with Rs 5,13,40,680 has been submitted to the NCB Committee. (ANI)

