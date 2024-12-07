Kutch (Gujarat) [India], December 7 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel laid the foundation stone of Welspun Group's innovative textile 'Integrated Bed Linen and Terry Towel' project at Anjar, Kutch on Saturday, a release said on Saturday.

Welspun Group's Excellence Award ceremony was also organized on the occasion. Industries Minister Balwant Singh Rajput and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi were also present.

As per the release, CM Bhupendra Patel said on this occasion that all the citizens should make this immortal period of independence a duty period to realize the resolution of a developed India from a developed Gujarat.

In this context, he said that in this duty period of 25 years, everyone has got an opportunity to contribute in building a developed India. Referring to the thoughts of the Prime Minister of "Yahi Samayam Hai, Sahi Samayam Hai", the Chief Minister said that it is the right time to know how to live for the country after independence, to make India an advanced nation in the world.

The Chief Minister also made a motivational appeal to everyone to fulfill the responsibility of serving the nation by doing social welfare works like cleanliness, environment preservation, electricity saving, water saving.

With the vision of the Prime Minister, today Kutch has developed unprecedentedly. Recalling the Prime Minister's name for putting Ranotsav on the world map, the Chief Minister said that as a result of the Prime Minister's foresight and special feeling towards Kutch, Dhordo has been declared the best tourism village. Smritivan, built in memory of the earthquake victims, has also received an award from UNESCO in the Best Interior category. Expressing his happiness about this, the Chief Minister gave the credit to the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister further added that today India is developing all round in all fields. "Every sector is benefiting from the foresight of PM Modi. Whether it is green energy or semi-conductor, India has become a leader today," he said.

Comparing the industrial development of Kutch, the Chief Minister said that the future of Kutch is bright with various green energy projects. The Chief Minister also applauded the family spirit of Welspun Group through women employment and CSR activities.

On this occasion, Industries Minister Balwantsinh Rajput said that Kutch district has achieved many achievements under the leadership of Prime Minister. The Industries Minister expressed the hope that Welspun Group will play an important role in realizing the vision of a developed India. The Industries Minister further added that the textile policy prepared under the vision of the Prime Minister and the guidance of the Chief Minister will be an inspiration for other states of the country as well. The Industries Minister called the Gujarat Government's initiative to give priority to women employment through the textile policy of the Chief Minister Patel as revolutionary.

In the reception on this occasion, Chairman of Welspun Group B K Goyenka said that the seed planted today for the innovative textile 'Integrated Bed Linen and Terry Towel' project will put the Indian textile industry on the world map. This new venture will become the world's largest towel facility in the next 18 months. Goyenka credited PM Modi and the Gujarat government for the overall development of Kutch, including Welspun Group. He hailed the approach of new opportunities for women employment through textile policy. Anjar to US presenting the story of Welspun Group's development till now, he praised the support of the Gujarat government.

The Chief Minister conferred Best Manufacturing Facility, Emerge Company, Emerge Leader, Best Company, G R Goenka was presented with Excellence Awards in categories including Leadership. During this visit at Anjar, the Chief Minister visited the Welspun state-of-the-art textile plant and observed the production process.

Anjar MLA Trikambhai Chhanga, Leader Devjibhai Varchand, Dhavalbhai Acharya and Former Minister of State Vasanbhai Ahir, Additional Secretary to Chief Minister MK Das, Border Range IG Chirag Kordia, Kutch Collector Amit Arora, District Development Officer S.K Prajapati, Former Kutch Superintendent of Police Sagar Bagmar, Chairman of Deendayal Port S.K Singh, Anjar Assistant Collector Sunil, Deputy Superintendent of Police Mukesh Chaudhary, Group MD of Welspun World Rajesh Mandavewala, MD & CEO of Welspun Living Limited Dipali Goenka, Head of Welspun Group Alok Mishra and representatives of Welspun Group and company officials were present. (ANI)

