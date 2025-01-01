Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 1 (ANI): In a State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the announcement was made to divide Banaskantha district into two districts, marking the first day of 2025 with the creation of a new district for North Gujarat.

The formation of the Vav-Tharad district from the existing Banaskantha district addresses the long-standing demand of the region's residents and officials, receiving widespread positive support.

Banaskantha, currently the second largest district in terms of area and the one with the highest number of talukas in the state (14), will be split to ease the burden on its population, area, and administrative units, ensuring more accessible government services for its residents.

State Government Spokesperson Minister Rushikesh Patel shared that the newly formed Vav-Tharad district will consist of 8 talukas-- Vav, Bhabhar, Tharad, Dhanera, Suigam, Lakhni, Deodar, and Kankrej--as well as four municipalities: Bhabhar, Tharad, Thara, and Dhanera.

Banaskantha district will now consist of the remaining 6 talukas: Palanpur, Danta, Amirgadh, Dantivada, Vadgam, and Deesa, along with the municipalities of Palanpur and Deesa.

The Chief Minister has instructed that the division of villages between the two districts will be done equitably, with approximately 600 villages in each district. The areas will be distributed as follows: Vav-Tharad district will cover 6257 sq. km, while Banaskantha district will encompass 4486 sq. km.

The Chief Minister has decided to designate Palanpur as the headquarters of the Banaskantha district and Tharad as the headquarters of the Vav-Tharad district. This decision is aimed at providing better administrative, geographical, and economic convenience to the people of the Banaskantha region.

As a result, the distance for residents of the eight talukas in the Vav-Tharad district to travel to the Palanpur headquarters will be reduced by an average of 35 to 85 kilometers, saving both time and fuel.

The creation of these two districts will lead to an increase in government funding and grants, thereby improving infrastructure and human development facilities for the people of Banaskantha. With the formation of the Vav-Tharad district, the total number of districts in the state will now rise to 34. (ANI)

