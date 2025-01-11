Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 11 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the closing ceremony of the 28th All India Police Golf Tournament in Sanand city in Ahmedabad district.

State Police Chief Vikas Sahay was also present at the event, according to a statement by the Gujarat CM's office.

During his address, the CM remarked that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greatly encouraged integrating sports into daily life through the 'Fit India' initiative.

"He emphasized that exercise and sports are essential for maintaining both a healthy mind and a balanced lifestyle. He further stated that competitions organized by the All India Police Sports Control Board play a pivotal role in keeping police personnel physically fit and improving their coordination," read the CMO's statement.

He noted that such initiatives align with the PM's vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' and 'Nation First.'

"While discussing Gujarat's sports ecosystem, CM Patel highlighted the state's commitment to bolstering sports infrastructure and training facilities as the nation prepares to host the 2036 Olympics," the statement added.

The CM also mentioned that with the help of the state's sports authority, there are plans to establish a centre of excellence in Sports at three police headquarters to encourage participation by the personnel.

Additionally, he praised the Gujarat Police for their various innovative initiatives, including eGujCop, e-FIR, VISWAS, and Cyber Security, which are contributing to making the state smarter, safer, and more secure.

State Police Chief Vikas Sahay, addressing the gathering, stated that over the past year, the Gujarat Police have had the privilege of hosting three prestigious national-level competitions: the All India Police Lawn Tennis Championship, the All India Police Band Competition, and the All India Police Golf Tournament.

Speaking about the 28th All India Police Golf Tournament, he noted that it was being held in the state for the first time and featured 80 participants from 12 states and six central police forces.

"Sahay also appreciated the integration of social causes, such as tree planting, into the tournament, contributing to the vision of a Green Gujarat, Green India, and Green World," the statement mentioned.

Chairman of the All India Police Sports Control Board, Rajeev Ahire, mentioned that the board organizes numerous competitions across the country for police forces, enabling players from the police department to excel in various national and international events.

The 28th All India Police Golf Tournament, held from January 9 to 11 at Kalhar Blue and Greens Golf Club in Sanand, saw participation from police personnel representing states including Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, and West Bengal, as well as central police forces such as CISF, CRPF, Assam Rifles, BSF, ITBP, and IB, according to the statement.

At the closing ceremony, Home Guard Commandant General Manoj Agarwal, Chairman of the Golf Federation of India Aryavir Arya, Member of the Legislative Assembly of Sanand Kanubhai Patel, prominent personality Harshadgiri Goswami, officials from central police forces, senior officers, staff from the state police department, and their families were present. (ANI)

