Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 21 (ANI): With the annual Chardham Yatra set to begin on April 30, Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey held a crucial review meeting on Monday with senior officials and representatives of the hotel industry at his camp office in Dehradun to assess the readiness for the pilgrimage.

Following the meeting, the Commissioner spoke exclusively to ANI, outlining key updates. "Our preparations for the Chardham Yatra are in the final stages. Almost all arrangements have been completed," he said.

The meeting saw participation from around 40 representatives of hotel associations from major pilgrimage districts, including Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, and Rishikesh. Several issues and suggestions were discussed, with hoteliers raising concerns about the existing quota for online registrations.

"In response to a demand from hotel associations, we have agreed to revise the online registration quota. Previously set at a 60:40 ratio, we are now proposing to reduce it to 75% for online bookings," Pandey said. He added that a request for final approval has been submitted to the Secretary of Tourism to implement the change as soon as possible.

Additionally, the administration has agreed to increase the number of registration counters and has taken note of other suggestions made by the hotel representatives. "We have taken their feedback seriously and have accepted most of the proposals. The association expressed satisfaction and called today's meeting meaningful," the Commissioner added.

Regarding helicopter services, Pandey advised pilgrims to book only through the official IRCTC website. "Helicopter bookings are only being done through the IRCTC site. If anyone comes across any other website offering bookings, they should immediately report it to the cyber cell," he stated.

The doors of Shri Kedarnath Dham will officially reopen on May 2, a spokesperson from the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) said on Friday. "This evening, the advance team of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee reached Shri Kedarnath Dham. The doors of Shri Kedarnath Dham are going to open on May 2," the spokesperson said.

As per an official release, the portals of Shri Badrinath Dham will open on May 4.

Meanwhile, the doors of Shri Madmaheshwar Temple (the second Kedar) will open on May 21, and the third Kedar, Shri Tungnath Temple, will also reopen on May 2.

The Char Dham Yatra -- one of the most significant Hindu pilgrimages -- includes visits to four sacred Himalayan shrines: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. In Hindi, 'char' means four and 'dham' refers to religious destinations.

It is believed that one should complete the Char Dham Yatra in a clockwise direction. Hence, the pilgrimage begins at Yamunotri, proceeds to Gangotri, then to Kedarnath, and finally concludes at Badrinath. The journey can be completed by road or by air, with helicopter services also available. Some devotees undertake a Do Dham Yatra, a pilgrimage to two shrines: Kedarnath and Badrinath.

On April 10, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that the state government is dedicated to ensuring the safety of Char Dham Yatra pilgrims, as this pilgrimage is vital for the state's economy.

"The preparations for the Char Dham Yatra are underway. I also chaired a meeting to review the preparations for the Yatra. We are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our pilgrims. Char Dham Yatra is a lifeline for our state's economy," CM Dhami said. (ANI)

