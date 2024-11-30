Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], November 30 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel addressed the second convocation of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, which was established under the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Vadodara.

During the convocation, 239 students were awarded degrees in various disciplines, in the presence of Union Railway Minister and Chancellor of the University, Ashwini Vaishnaw, a release said on Saturday, an official statement said.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel urged the young graduates of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, beginning their careers in the Amrit Kaal of Azadi (an era of independence), to play a pivotal role in building Viksit Bharat@2047. He further stated that a new chapter is about to begin in the lives of students entering the transport and logistics sector today. Guiding the graduates, the Chief Minister emphasized that wherever they work in the future, their success will be determined by the contributions they make to society and the nation through hard work, discipline, and good intentions.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, established under the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a significant step toward fostering a competitive business ecosystem by strengthening logistics services and supporting the planned development of the transport and logistics sector across the country.

He mentioned that Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya is the only world-class institution in the country offering a range of specialized courses in Rail Engineering, Bridges and Tunnels, Aviation, Metro Rail, Ports, and Logistics. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the university will play a pivotal role in providing valuable career opportunities for the youth in this emerging sector of the new era.

CM Patel further emphasized that the Prime Minister has introduced several initiatives, such as the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan and the National Logistics Policy, to enhance multi-modal connectivity and strengthen the transport and logistics sector. Through the National Logistics Master Plan, the Prime Minister aims to reduce the average global transportation time for goods.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the remarkable development of modern infrastructure, including road networks, rail networks, port facilities, and airports across the country, all under the guidance of PM Modi.

He announced that the state government will allocate 31 hectares of land for the Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya campus. Speaking about the collaboration between the state government and the university, the Chief Minister noted that the partnership in utilizing the expertise of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya for preparing TPI and DPRs for state development projects is mutually beneficial for both the government and the university.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister and Railway Minister for establishing a world-class institution like Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya in Gujarat.

Chancellor of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that, due to the visionary leadership and unwavering determination of PM Modi, the university is now operational in Vadodara, offering courses that meet the needs of external industrial sectors.

He further mentioned that the Tata Airbus plant has become operational in Vadodara, and Airbus will require approximately 15,000 engineers in the near future. With this in mind, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya has collaborated with Airbus to design a curriculum tailored to their needs, ensuring that the education provided in the classroom is directly applicable to the industrial sector.

The Railway Minister reiterated that PM Modi's vision was to establish a world-class educational institution focused on transportation and logistics, and Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya is realizing that vision. He added that the talent nurtured by this institution will infuse fresh energy into the country's development.

Discussing the ongoing developments under the leadership of PM Modi, the Railway Minister highlighted the rapid progress in constructing metro systems, bullet trains, highways, and bridges. He also noted that courses have been designed to address the human resource needs of the semiconductor industry.

The Railway Minister expressed confidence that Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya in Vadodara will become one of the top universities in the country and wished the students success in their promising careers. Four gold medalist students were awarded degrees by the dignitaries. During the event, Dr Hemang Joshi, a court member and Member of Parliament of the university, delivered the keynote address and conferred degrees upon the students. Vice-Chancellor Manoj Chaudhary delivered the welcome address and highlighted the institution's academic progress. The ceremony was attended by the university's Registrar, officials from various Central and State Government departments, as well as local representatives. (ANI)

