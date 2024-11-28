Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 28 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the State SWAGAT program on Thursday as part of the SWAGAT Online Public Grievance Redressal initiative, utilising technology to address citizens' concerns effectively, a release said on Thursday.

During the session, he carefully reviewed various public representations. CM issued clear instructions to the concerned officers, stressing the importance of resolving citizens' grievances efficiently and within a specified time frame.

Organised on the fourth Thursday of each month, the State SWAGAT Online Public Grievance Redressal Program provides citizens with an opportunity to present their issues from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m. These grievances are thoroughly examined and addressed in consultation with relevant department officials.

The Chief Minister personally reviews long-pending cases, offering guidance and instructions to district and departmental officers to ensure prompt resolution.

In the State SWAGAT program held on November 24, the fourth Thursday of the month, approximately 120 representations were received and resolved by the respective officers. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel personally addressed 7 long-pending grievances, reviewing the actions taken by the concerned district administrations or departments through the video wall of the Chief Minister's Public Relations Unit.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need for resolving grievances within a specified time frame and instructed district officers to promptly update applicants on the resolution status to avoid repeated visits to offices.

The program was attended by Additional Chief Secretaries to the Chief Minister, Pankaj Joshi, Manoj Kumar Das, Secretary Avantika Singh, Officer on Special Duty Dhiraj Parekh, and senior officials from the relevant departments. (ANI)

