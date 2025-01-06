Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 6 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the Quality Conclave on the 78th Foundation Day of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in Gandhinagar. The conclave was organized by BIS's Ahmedabad office in partnership with the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Addressing the conclave, the Chief Minister mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of creating a 'Brand India' through the 'Make in India, Made for the World' initiative, along with the goal of 'Zero Defect, Zero Effect,' can be achieved by producing high-quality products and services. During the event, the Chief Minister launched a Gujarati comic book aimed at promoting quality and standards among schoolchildren. The CM also awarded the trophies to the winners of the 'Standard Carnival' quiz competition. The CM further noted that under the Prime Minister's leadership, India is on track to become the world's third-largest economic power.

Also Read | 'Dam Over Brahmaputra River in Tibet Won't Impact Water Flows to India': China After New Delhi Expresses Concerns.

He emphasized the key role of the Bureau of Indian Standards in ensuring Indian products and services can compete globally. "Thanks to the Prime Minister's focus on quality and sustainability, there has been a remarkable transformation in the image of Indian products, marking a 360-degree shift in their quality standards," he said.

The Chief Minister praised the Prime Minister for exemplifying how one individual can bring about a transformative shift in the country, especially in enhancing the quality of India's products and services.

Also Read | Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Karnataka High Court Rejects Plea for Quashing of FIR Against Nikita Singhania in Connection With Suicide of Bengaluru Techie.

The CM recognised the significant impact of the new BIS Acts, introduced in 2016 under the Prime Minister's leadership, which have strengthened the 'Ease of Doing Business' in India. As a result, both public demand and expectations have risen, with Gujarat not only improving the quality of its products but also enhancing the efficiency and quality of its public delivery systems.

The Chief Minister further emphasized that Gujarat has developed a work culture under the Prime Minister's guidance where quality and standards are maintained across various government services provided to the public. He noted that during Narendra Modi's tenure as Gujarat's Chief Minister, the Gujarat CM Office achieved the ISO 9001 Quality Certification in 2009. Continuing this legacy, the Chief Minister's Office has now secured the ISO 9001-2015 Certification for the period 2024-2026. In alignment with its focus on quality and standards, the state government has also prioritized the procurement of BIS-certified products in the Procurement Policy 2024.

In his welcome address, Sumit Sengar, Director of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Ahmedabad, explained the purpose of the conclave and outlined the key initiatives by BIS and the Gujarat government to advance quality and standards in the state.

Sumit Sengar said that of the 10,000 standard clubs set up across India by BIS, 1,200 are active in Gujarat. These clubs aim to promote a scientific understanding of standards and quality among students. He pointed out that Gujarat accounts for 12 per cent of the BIS licenses issued nationwide.

Sumit Sengar reaffirmed BIS's commitment to contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, along with its stakeholders. Sandeep Engineer, President of the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, delivered a speech expressing his appreciation for the opportunity to be part of the event. The conclave was attended by Gujarat Business sector leaders, industrialists, and the officials of the Bureau of Indian Standards. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)