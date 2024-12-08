Kutch (Gujarat) [India], December 8 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met and interacted with women artisans and students at a school in Anjar town of Kutch on Saturday.

In a post on X, CM Patel said, "I interacted with the students of the education sponsorship scheme run in collaboration with Welspun Company and got information about the educational and financial assistance they are getting. I interacted with the sisters of the Sakhimandal of the Spun Center operating at the village level with the help of the company."

"I got information about how these sisters are getting employment by making the best products from waste through their art. I appreciate the cooperation of Welspun Company in reaching the remotest people of Kutch under the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel earlier emphasised that India is advancing on the path of development with the mantra of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi.'

Speaking at a separate event on Saturday, the Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, India has entered a new era of cultural revival. He

Addressing the gathering, he urged the need to draw inspiration from our heritage to build a Viksit Bharat, continuing the legacy of saints and gurus who have worked selflessly for the upliftment of Sanatan Dharma, culture, and society.

The Chief Minister described the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav as an inspiring celebration of building a new India, calling it the golden festival of dedicated volunteers. What began with just 11 volunteers has now grown to one lakh volunteers, dedicatedly contributing to social initiatives under the guidance of Pujya Mahant Swami.

He noted the global reach of BAPS, with Akshardham temples in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Robbinsville, along with the Swaminarayan Hindu Temple in the UAE, standing as a testament to its devotion and influence. In conclusion, the Chief Minister acknowledged BAPS's unique contribution to promoting the principles of Lord Swaminarayan, elevating the pride and dignity of Hinduism not just in Gujarat and India, but around the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually attended the 'Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav' organised at Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, where he addressed nearly one lakh BAPS volunteers.

The BAPS Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav, also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, was organised to commemorate the 103rd birth anniversary of Pujya Pramukh Swami Maharaj and celebrate 50 years of selfless service by BAPS volunteers. (ANI)

