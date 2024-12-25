Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 25 (ANI): On the occasion of Good Governance Day, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel carried forward the tradition of honouring the legacy of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee with renewed vigour.

Reflecting on Atal Ji's inspirational words, "Chalo Jalaye Deep Wahan, Jahan Abhi Bhi Andhera Hai" (Let us light a lamp where darkness still prevails), the Chief Minister emphasized the state's commitment to bringing transparency, accountability, and progress to every corner of Gujarat.

Also Read | Delhi Metro Completes 22 Years of Operation: DMRC Says 'Its Mission To Transform Urban Transportation, Enhancing Quality of Life of Residents of Delhi NCR'.

Marking the day, CM Patel unveiled several new initiatives on Wednesday, aimed at the state's vision of effective governance, ensuring that the benefits of development reach all sections of society, according to a press release.

The "Mari Yojana" unified digital platform was launched, providing citizens with detailed information on over 680 schemes of the Central and State Governments. Developed by the Information Department, this portal empowers citizens, including those in remote areas, to access scheme-related information conveniently from their homes.

Also Read | The Satanic Verses: Salman Rushdie's Controversial Book Returns to India After 36-Year Ban by Rajiv Gandhi, Selling at Bahrisons Booksellers in Delhi (Watch Video).

According to a press release, the launch of 'SWAGAT 2.0' Auto Escalation Metrics and the SWAGAT Mobile App introduced an efficient system for handling citizen representations and complaints. These are categorized into GREEN, YELLOW, and RED channels based on severity or complexity, with specific resolution timeframes assigned to each. If a designated officer fails to respond within the given timeframe, the representation automatically escalates to the next higher authority for prompt action. Additionally, dissatisfied complainants can provide feedback, triggering automatic escalation for further review. The SWAGAT Mobile App improves convenience by enabling citizens to submit representations online and track the status of their applications effortlessly.

The Chief Minister inaugurated several initiatives by the Department of Science and Technology, including the Semiconductor Training Center established under the Gujarat Semiconductor Policy at Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU), Gandhinagar. This ATMP (Assembly, Testing, Marketing, and Packaging) Training Center aims to equip 1,000 youths with specialized skills in the semiconductor sector over the next five years.

Under Bharat Net Phase-2, the Science and Technology Department, through Gujarat Fiber Grid Network Ltd. (GFGNL), is working to improve connectivity in rural areas. The initiative includes linking 40,000 rural government institutions to the state capital, Gandhinagar, providing 25,000 Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) connections under the "Har Ghar Connectivity" initiative, and leasing 30,000 kilometres of optical fibre cables through the "Fiber-to-Far Flung Towers" project. These efforts will connect over 1,000 rural towers, enhancing mobile coverage and connectivity quality in the state's remote rural areas.

The country's first space observatory, established at the Regional Science Center in Bhuj by the renowned American company "Plane Wave Instruments," has become operational. In addition, the largest CDK24 telescope in the country, now available for use by citizens and students, has been launched.

Additionally, the Government of India's digital learning platform i-GOT has introduced Gujarat's state page on the Karmayogi portal. This initiative provides government employees in the state with access to training modules in the Gujarati language on the i-GOT Karmayogi portal.

On this occasion, Citizen Civic Centers have been made operational in 34 municipalities across the state to facilitate easy access to government services for citizens.

The Department of Labour and Employment, through the State Government's Skill Development University, has distributed 100 drones to 19 ITIs across the state for drone pilot training.

As part of the Good Governance Day celebrations, the state government has launched the "Connect Gujar@t" campaign to ensure that the people are informed about various citizen-centric initiatives through different mediums. Through Connect Gujar@t, people will be made aware of the government's actions and various programs, and the government will also receive accurate feedback regarding any shortcomings.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's vision of Surajya Kranti (Good Governance Revolution) has been transformed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi into technology-driven good governance through the dimensions of smart governance, m-governance, and e-governance. He mentioned that through the digitization of governance by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it has become easier to deliver rights to the most marginalized sections of society, lifting 25 crore people out of poverty.

The Chief Minister regarded this year's Good Governance Day as a harmonious occasion, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the 75th anniversary of the Constitution, and the 100th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The Chief Minister stated that the "SWAGAT Online" program initiated by Narendra Modi has addressed numerous critical issues for common people. He conveyed that the "SWAGAT 2.0" mobile app would prove to be extremely useful for grievance redressal and feedback mechanisms. For good governance, he urged both citizens and the government to remain committed to their duties and work towards realizing the goal of "Sauno Sath, Sauno Vikas."

In the presence of the Chief Minister, MoUs were signed by Sardar Patel Institute of Public Administration (SPIPA) with esteemed organizations such as the National Center for Good Governance (NCGG), Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA), Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU), Center for Environmental Planning and Technology University (CEPT), and Art of Living.

The Minister of Forests and Environment Mulubhai Bera, Minister of State for Cooperation Jagdish Vishwakarma, Minister of State for Forests and Environment Mukesh Patel, Additional Chief Secretary of the General Administration Department Kamal Dayani, along with senior government officials, officers and employees from various departments, and leaders from various organizations were present at this occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)