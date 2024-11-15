Dang (Gujarat) [India], November 15 (ANI): In the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state-level celebration of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas was held in Ahwa, Dang. The event featured the inauguration and foundation laying of 37 development projects worth Rs102.87 crores and the distribution of benefits totalling Rs 234 lakh to 568 beneficiaries.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasized the nationwide celebration of Lord Birsa Munda's 150th birth anniversary under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He extended greetings and paid tribute to Lord Birsa Munda--a revered freedom fighter and social reformer.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Schools Mandate Face Masks, Restrict Outdoor Activities for Students Attending Classes Offline; Check Full Guidelines.

The Chief Minister recounted the leader's inspiring childhood and remarkable story offering a glorious perspective on his journey to becoming a revered Mahatma.

The Chief Minister noted that tribal communities, despite their significant role in India's independence, had faced developmental neglect for decades. However, transformational initiatives introduced by then-Chief Minister Narendra Modi have positioned Gujarat as a leader in tribal development, with advancements in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic empowerment, he said.

Also Read | Air India Express Announces 230 Weekly Flights From Kolkata, Bagdogra in Winter Schedule.

The Chief Minister affirmed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat has pioneered efforts to uplift tribal families, steering them toward development while preserving their dignity.

He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has exemplified how clear policies, a decisive mandate, and a commitment to inclusivity can pave the way for the successful development of tribal communities.

The Chief Minister further highlighted that in 2007, then Chief Minister Narendra Modi launched the Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana, aimed at the comprehensive development of the tribal community. This initiative, built on a ten-point framework, has resulted in the creation of essential infrastructure such as road connectivity, home education, healthcare, electricity, and water systems, the Chief Minister said.

He noted that the Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana has greatly enhanced educational opportunities, raising literacy levels within tribal communities. Furthermore, tribal regions now benefit from access to higher education, with engineering and medical colleges, including eight medical colleges in areas like Valsad, Dahod, Banaskantha, and Godhra.

Building on this legacy, Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana 2.0 has been introduced with a budget exceeding Rs 22,000 crore, ensuring financial support for ongoing tribal development projects. The Chief Minister reaffirmed Gujarat's resolve to contribute to the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat by ensuring inclusive growth for tribal families.

He emphasized that the empowerment of tribal communities is integral to achieving this vision. Under the Dharati Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, over five crore tribal people across 63,000 villages will benefit from a historic initiative aiming for 100% coverage.

The Chief Minister also lauded the PM-JANMAN Yojana, which has integrated tribal families into mainstream development, providing essential facilities such as roads and electricity to over 30,000 families in Gujarat.

State Tribal Development Minister Kuber Dindor, along with Deputy Chief Dandak-v-Dang MLA Shri Vijaybhai Patel, also addressed the program.

Kuber Dindor honoured the contributions of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and shared insights into the state-level planning of the celebration.

He emphasized that history bears witness to those who dedicated their lives to preserving and enriching the eternal Hindu culture, as well as those who worked selflessly for the betterment of the tribal community.

Vijaybhai Patel spoke on the nationwide observance of Tribal Pride Day, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to accord the tribal community the respect it rightfully deserves.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel provided an overview of the district's development projects, including the long-term solution for Dang's water issue, and expressed the people of Dang's gratitude to the state government.

Various benefits from tribal welfare schemes were distributed to beneficiaries during the event.

In the presence of the Prime Minister, attendees participated in the live broadcast of the national program from Jamui, Bihar, via audiovisual means. The book "Modi with Tribals", written by Valsad-Dang MP Dhavalbhai Patel, was released by the Chief Minister and other dignitaries.

The dignitaries also flagged off the 'Vikas Rath,' organized by the district administration. The public had the opportunity to visit the exhibitions and demonstration stalls set up by various departments at the event.

Beneficiaries shared their success stories on the public stage. Local leaders presented the Chief Minister with a souvenir in the form of a replica symbolizing the tribal community.

The program began with a welcome address by State Tribal Development Commissioner Shri Supreet Singh Gulati, followed by a vote of thanks from Dang Collector Mahesh Patel.

Valsad-Dang MP and Lok Sabha member Dhaval Patel, Dang District Panchayat Chairperson Nirmalaben Gain, along with members of the royal family, religious leaders, public representatives, and tribal society leaders were in attendance. Additional Chief Secretary of the Tribal Department JP Gupta, Central Government Nodal Officer Pradeep Singh, District Development Officer Raj Suthar, Superintendent of Police Yashpal Jaganiya, and numerous tribal families were also present at the event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)