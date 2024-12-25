Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 25 (ANI): On the occasion of Good Governance Day, Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday, launched several innovative initiatives focused on leveraging technology to enhance citizen-centric schemes and public services.

Gujarat CM mentioned that the true essence of good governance lies in providing the maximum possible support to even the most ordinary individuals in the state.

Also Read | Gujarat High Court Seeks Government's Response After Man Files Habeas Corpus Plea Claiming Daughter Eloped With Priest of Iskcon.

According to the Gujarat CMO, these initiatives include the Government Performance Index, Scholarship Monitoring System, Revenue Monitoring System, CM Fellowship Website, Swar (a speech-to-text platform), and the modernization of the Gujarat India Portal.

The Government Performance Index facilitates the evaluation of state-level citizen-centric schemes, services, projects, and grievance redressal mechanisms across various departments. Key performance parameters have been established to ensure effective monitoring, with departments ranked based on a comprehensive assessment of their performance.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Indian Railways To Run Special Trains for Mahakumbh Devotees, Check Complete List and Details Here.

To efficiently track and manage the scholarships provided by various state government departments for youth education, a dedicated Scholarship Monitoring System has been integrated into the CM Dashboard.

A separate "Revenue Dashboard" has been developed and launched by the Chief Minister to monitor various portals under the Revenue Department, including iORA, Khedut Kharai, Sudhara Hukam, eDhara, City Survey, iMojani, Collector Portal, and case management systems.

The CM Fellowship Website has been launched to promote the CM Fellowship Program and encourage youth to engage with good governance initiatives. This platform enhances awareness and facilitates participation in the program.

Leveraging Bhashini, an AI-based app developed by the Government of India to promote regional languages, the CMO introduced the "Swar" platform. This platform allows citizens to submit applications or representations through speech. Its speech-to-text feature, integrated with the "Write to CMO" section of the Chief Minister's Office website, was inaugurated by the Chief Minister.

The modernized Gujarat India Portal, launched by the Chief Minister, provides single-window access to accurate and comprehensive information about state government services and initiatives, catering to citizens and other stakeholders.

While inaugurating these initiatives, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel remarked that true good governance can only be achieved by remaining committed to the welfare of the people and working with genuine intent. He encouraged citizens to provide feedback to enhance these initiatives further and reaffirmed the government's strong commitment to citizen-centric governance.

The Chief Minister also urged officers and staff to continuously evaluate their responsibilities and contribute with excellence to enhance the state government's prestige. He highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approach as an example of how one person can bring transformative and impactful changes in governance.

Earlier on Good Governance Day 2023, the Chief Minister's Office and the Wadhwani Institute signed a two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to improve data-driven governance, data quality, and the implementation of standardized protocols on dashboards and other platforms.

The chief minister was also presented with a report detailing the progress made during the first year of this collaboration. Secretary to the Chief Minister, Avantika Singh stated that technology plays a pivotal role in enhancing transparency and delivering swift public solutions. Inspired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's vision, this approach aims to strengthen citizen engagement and improve grievance redressal mechanisms.

She assured that the CMO staff remains committed to making technology-driven governance more dynamic through the newly launched initiatives. On this occasion, Chief Secretary Raj Kumar, Advisor to the Chief Minister SS Rathore, Additional Chief Secretaries to the Chief Minister Pankaj Joshi, MK Das, and other senior officers and CMO staff were present.

Since 2014, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, December 25, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, has been observed nationwide as Good Governance Day. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)