Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 12 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has realised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Shramev Jayate' mantra by inaugurating the first Shramik Suvidha Kendra in Ahmedabad. In celebration of the two successful years of the government led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the inauguration of this Shramik Suvidha Kendra serves as a special gift for the state's workers, stated a press release from Gujarat CMO.

This facility offers essential amenities, including food, tea, snacks, seating, and washrooms for workers involved in employment and contractual labour in Kadiyanaka. The state government has plans to establish similar Shramik Suvidha Kendra throughout the state, including ten in Ahmedabad alone. Along with basic facilities, the centre will act as a hub where labour contractors can find fellow workers and get their wages. Workers, who previously stood on public roads at Kadiyanaka, will now have protection from extreme weather conditions at this Kendra, the release said.

Also Read | Gaganyaan Mission Update: ISRO Announces That Its C20 Cryogenic Engine Aces Crucial Test for Indian Crewed Orbital Spacecraft.

The place where the Chief Minister inaugurated Shramik Suvidha Kendra also saw the launch of Ahmedabad's 99th and the state's 291st Shramik Annapurna Kendra. The Chief Minister visited Shramik Annapurna Kendra and served food to the labourers. The state government aims to establish 99 more Shramik Annapurna Kendras across Gujarat. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, the state has further strengthened its commitment to honouring labour by offering workers food, tea, refreshments, and a comfortable space to rest and gather, the release added.

"Shramik Annapurna Center has also been started at the place where Shramik Savikha Kendra was launched today in Ahmedabad's Naroda Ward. This is the 99th Shramik Annapurna centre in Ahmedabad and the 291st in the state. On today's occasion, the opportunity to go to Shramik Annapurna Kendra and serve food to the workers with affection became very touching," the CM posted on X.

Also Read | India Votes in Favour of UNGA Resolution Demanding 'Immediate, Unconditional, Permanent' Ceasefire in War-Torn Gaza.

The event in Ahmedabad was attended by Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain, Deputy Mayor Jatin Patel, Ahmedabad Standing Committee Chairman Devang Dani, Municipal Commissioner M. Thennarasan, local MLA Payal Kukrani, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation officials, police personnel, workers and residents of the area, the release said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)