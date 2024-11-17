Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 17 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel implemented an 'Ease of Transportation' approach to address the increasing traffic in the state, driven by ongoing development. This initiative focuses on widening roads to the required carriageway width to ensure smoother, safer, and faster travel. To facilitate this, the Chief Minister has directed the Roads and Buildings Department to widen high-traffic roads, thereby improving overall service quality, according to a press release.

Under this initiative, Rs 1,646.44 crore has been allocated for the four-laning of 203.41 km across 21 roads. Furthermore, Rs 580.16 crore has been sanctioned for the 10-meter widening of 221.45 km across 15 roads, and Rs 768.72 crore for the 7-meter widening of 388.89 km across 25 roads. The Chief Minister has sanctioned Rs 2,995.32 crore for the widening of 61 roads across the state, including 7-meter, 10-meter, and four-lane expansions, covering a total length of 813.75 km, stated the release.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Mob Vandalises BJP MLA Kongkham Robindro’s Ancestral House in Imphal.

This decision by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will greatly improve road safety, and transportation efficiency, and accelerate the state's ongoing development, said the release.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat CM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 184 development projects worth Rs 246.31 crore in the Dhandhuka Assembly constituency on Sunday.

Also Read | Gorakhpur Shocker: Ajay Nishad Who Broke Into Homes in Uttar Pradesh and Hit Sleeping Women on Head Arrested As Police Recover Blunt Objects Including Iron Rod and Bed Leg.

He remarked that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set an inspiring benchmark for transformative development through Gujarat's remarkable growth. The Chief Minister highlighted the ongoing progress in the Bhal region, where projects worth Rs 1,000 crore are currently underway.

He described the Rs 246 crore worth of new development initiatives for Dhandhuka as a New Year's gift, turning the day into a true celebration of progress. He further stated that under the pro-people leadership of PM Modi, Gujarat has become a role model for development across the nation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)