Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 9 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will meet District Panchayat Presidents every Tuesday. To address various district-related issues, CM Patel has adopted a receptive approach, permitting the District Panchayat Presidents to meet him personally and discuss solutions for their respective districts, according to a press release from the Gujarat CMO.

Accordingly, Chief Minister Patel will meet the District Panchayat Presidents every Tuesday from 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM at the Chief Minister's Office, the release mentioned.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Bank Manager Promises to Approve INR 12 Lakh Loan of Farmer, Eats Desi Chicken Worth INR 39,000 From Him in Bilaspur.

Earlier in the day, CM Patel called for the fight against corruption to proceed with determination and strength. In this context, he said that corruption has two words-corrupt and conduct and when a person finds a shortcut to get more than what is due to him, he loses morality and nurtures corruption.

Addressing a programme organized by the State Government's Anti-Corruption Bureau in Gandhinagar on International Anti-Corruption Day, CM Patel said, "We have to break this atmosphere and intensify the fight against corruption with strong determination."

Also Read | One Nation, One Election Bill Likely To Be Table by Centre in Parliament This Winter Session.

The Chief Minister also honoured ten complainants under CARE in the presence of Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi and Chief Secretary Rajkumar, who are ordinary citizens who assisted the ACB in arresting bribe-seeking officials-employees.

This CARE programme was started by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in 2024 by the inspiration given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to engage the participation of the common man in the fight against corruption.

In order to avoid any harassment to the complainant who has filed a complaint against corruption, along with providing proper security, and assistance, the complainant is contacted face-to-face, getting details, suggestions and redressal is also brought by his representations. 1864 complainants have been contacted face to face under this CARE programme.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on this occasion that there has been a big change in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that this is a great example before the country of how one person can bring good results if the people have the will to do good. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)