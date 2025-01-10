Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 10 (ANI): Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel has confirmed the presence of the HMPV virus, which was first identified in 2001. He emphasized that it remains one of several viruses affecting the respiratory system and announced that the Gujarat government has issued an advisory in response on Friday.

Speaking to the media persons, Patel said, "HMPV virus was found in 2001 and is still found today. It is one of the many viruses that are found in the respiratory system. An advisory has been issued by the Gujarat government."

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) shared the trends of acute respiratory infection, including human metapneumovirus (HMP virus) in the Northern Hemisphere and noted that the rate of increase of virus infections follows the usual trends.

In its disease outbreak news, WHO observed that while the trends in acute respiratory infections are increasing in many countries of the Northern Hemisphere, these are not unusual and are "typically caused by seasonal epidemics of respiratory pathogens such as seasonal influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and other common respiratory viruses, including human metapneumovirus (hMPV), as well as mycoplasma pneumonia". It further added that the co-circulation of multiple respiratory pathogens during the winter season can sometimes cause an increased burden on healthcare systems treating sick persons.

Mentioning the HMPV virus, the WHO said, "HMPV is a common respiratory virus found to circulate in many countries in winter through to spring, although not all countries routinely test and publish data on trends in HMPV. While some cases can be hospitalized with bronchitis or pneumonia, most people infected with hMPV have mild upper respiratory symptoms similar to the common cold and recover after a few days."

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday assured the people that there is no need to worry as the health systems and surveillance networks of the country are vigilant and ready to respond promptly to any emerging health challenges.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has confirmed the detection of two cases of HMPV in Karnataka and one in Gujarat. Health Ministry said that these cases were detected as part of ICMR's ongoing efforts to monitor and control respiratory illnesses across the country.

In a video statement, Nadda asserted that there is no reason to worry and that the government is closely monitoring the situation. (ANI)

