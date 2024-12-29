Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], December 29 (ANI): The Haryana Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh on Saturday, approved a proposal from the Health Department.

According to a press release, the proposal was regarding amendments to the Haryana Health Department Multipurpose Health Supervisors and Multipurpose Health Workers Group 'C' Service Rules, 1984.

Also Read | Guna: 10-Year-Old Boy Stuck in 140-Feet Borewell in Madhya Pradesh, Rescue Operation On (Watch Videos).

The newly revised rules will be known as the Haryana Health Department Multipurpose Health Supervisors and Multipurpose Health Workers Group 'C' Service (Amendment) Rules, 2024.

As per the amendment, the educational qualification for the posts of Multipurpose Health Worker (Male) and Multipurpose Health Worker (Female) will now be 10+2 in any stream.

Also Read | Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Extends Invitations to Prominent Leaders.

Under the existing departmental service rules, the educational qualifications for recruitment to the MPHW post required 10+2 with a science stream. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)