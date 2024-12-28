Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], December 28 (ANI): The Haryana Cabinet on Saturday approved the revision of the Indexation mechanism for the calculation of External Development Charges (EDC) of various potential zones in the state.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh.

The Indexation Policy was based on EDC rates for the year 2015 and these had not been increased for the last 8 years till date. Prior to the Indexation Policy, the EDC rates were increased by 10 per cent every year.

Accordingly, the Cabinet has approved the proposal to increase EDC rates by 10 per cent every year, hereafter.

The Cabinet also approved the engagement of a consultant to decide the base EDC rates for the determination of indexation rates in future and till such time the base EDC rates get determined. Cabinet approved one one-time increase of 20 per cent from January 1, 2025, and for later years an increase of 10 per cent every year w.e.f 01st January of every year was approved.

The approval will pave the way for issuing of policy instructions under Section 9A of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Area Act, 1975, as well as for undertaking amendments in the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Rules, 1976.

It is worth mentioning that the rates of EDC were fixed under the Indexation Mechanism on the recommendations of the Cabinet Sub-Committee consisting of the Finance Minister, the Public Works (B&R) Minister, the Social Justice and Empowerment Minister and the Health and Medical Education Minister.

In 2018, the government requested IIT Delhi to undertake the work of determining of EDC rates of Gurugram and Rohtak Circle and IIT Roorkee for Faridabad, Panchkula and Hisar Circle.

However, both the institutes expressed their inability to undertake the work of determination of EDC rates due to which the same Indexation Policy as well as EDC rates continued till date. (ANI)

