Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 24 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), has taken suo motu cognizance of the reported death of a lineman due to electrocution in Gurugram, Haryana, according to the official statement.

The incident occurred on January 21 in Sikanderpur Badha when the lineman, working on an electricity transformer, was electrocuted after the power supply was allegedly restored during the operation.

According to the release, issued notice to the Chairman, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) and the Gurugram Police Commissioner calling for a detailed report in two weeks. The report is expected to include the status of the First Information Right (FIR) and compensation, if any, granted to the next of kin of the deceased.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious violation of the human rights of the victim. Therefore, it has issued notices to the Chairman, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) and the Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, calling for a detailed report within two weeks. It is expected to include the status of the FIR and compensation, if any, granted to the next of kin of the deceased.

The NHRC said that according to the media report, carried on 22nd January 2025, the family members of the deceased have reportedly alleged that the death occurred due to gross negligence by the electricity department. (ANI)

