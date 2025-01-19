Charkhi Dadri (Haryana) [India], January 19 (ANI): In a shocking incident from Haryana's Charkhi Dadri, Olympic medallist shooter Manu Bhaker's maternal uncle Yudhveer Singh and maternal grandmother Savitri Devi died in a road accident on Sunday.

According to police official ASI Shirish Kumar, "The accident took place between Mahindergarh Chowk and Bhiwani Chowk. We reached the spot, and the driver (of the car) fled from the spot. A post-mortem has been done. A case has been registered against the driver..."

Manu Bhaker reached her maternal grandmother's residence in Charkhi Dadri after receiving the news.

More details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

