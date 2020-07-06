Junagarh (Gujarat) [India], July 6 (ANI): Saurashtra region on Sunday witnessed the wettest day of this monsoon season as districts like Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Amreli, Devbhoomi Dwarka received heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Heavy rain, which started from early morning, caused water logging problem in several areas.

Also Read | Elyments App Launched by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu; Here Are key Features And How to Download 'Made in India' Mobile App.

Porbandar received heavy rainfall of 10 inch while Devbhoomi Dwarka got 12 inch rainfall. Junagarh and Gir Somnath reported rainfall of 5 inch and 3 inch respectively.

The water level of Shetrunji river in Junagadh has risen following incessant rainfall in the region.

Also Read | Gujarat | Heavy Rainfall, Lightning And Thunderstorm Hit Dwarka : Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 5, 2020.

The IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours.

"Under the influence of low pressure area over Kutch & neighbourhood, widespread rainfall activity likely over Gujarat State during next 3 days and decrease thereafter. Isolated heavy to very falls with extremely heavy falls very likely over Saurashtra & Kutch during next 2 days and isolated heavy to very heavy falls thereafter. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls also very likely over Gujarat region during next 2-3 days," IMD said in its bulletin. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)