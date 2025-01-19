Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 19: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu laid the foundation stone of seven developmental projects worth Rs 30.85 crore in Nurpur of Kangra district on Sunday.

CM Sukhu inaugurated projects worth Rs. 13.07 crore, including Dard Nala-Damoh link road and two bridges constructed for Rs. 7.82 and the district forensic unit worth Rs. 2.05 crore. Along with this, Khajjiyan to Haar link road was built at Rs. 2.84 crore and a new building of the HPSEBL, sub-division Gunoh at Rs. 36.66 lakh was also inaugurated by the Chief Minister, the release stated.

He also performed the foundation laying ceremony of various developmental projects worth Rs 17.78 crore, including the administrative building of the SP office to be constructed at Jachh in Nurpur for Rs. 13.91 crore and the new building of Government Senior Secondary School Kandwal worth Rs. 3 crore. He also laid the foundation stone and performed the Bhoomi Pujan of Gareli Khad Bridge to be constructed at Rs 86.83 lakh, the release stated.

Earlier in the day, CM Sukhu visited the Pong Dam in Kangra district for bird watching and toured the ancient temples at the famous tourist site, Bathu-Ki-Lari.

He said this area has immense potential for tourism and the state government was making significant efforts to promote tourism in the region.

Sukhu said that migratory birds from Siberia and Mongolia flock to Pong Dam, attracting visitors from across the country. He directed the forest department to ensure the safety of these birds. For the convenience of tourists, two boats have already been deployed and two more speed boats would soon be added to facilitate the visitors.

CM Sukhu said that the government's initiatives have led to an increase in tourist footfall in the region, with nearly 30 thousand tourists visiting the area last year. "Efforts are underway to introduce water sports activities at the Regional Water Center, near Pong Dam Barrage, further boosting tourism in the area," he added.

He said that in Basa of Jawali assembly constituency, a Wildlife Interpretation Centre has been established at Rs 3.20 crore to enhance tourist experiences and provide educational resources. He said that this centre aims to create awareness about the importance of conservation and the remarkable migratory patterns of these birds. (ANI)

