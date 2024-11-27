Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): The restructuring of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) has entered its final stage, with a series of meetings held at the Pradesh Congress Office.

The discussions, led by AICC Secretary and Co-Incharges Vidit Choudhary and Chetan Chauhan, focused on gathering feedback from senior leaders, legislators, grassroots workers, and affiliated organisations.

AICC Secretary Chetan Chauhan highlighted that a comprehensive feedback exercise was conducted over three days.

"We gathered inputs from all levels--senior leaders, MLAs, former MLAs, and dedicated workers. Observers have now been appointed at the Lok Sabha and district levels to oversee the process," Chauhan said.

He added that these observers would play a crucial role in forming district, block, and state executive committees, ensuring a thorough organisational revamp. Discussions also addressed coordination between the government and the organisation. While acknowledging the government's achievements, Chauhan noted areas requiring improvement.

Vidit Choudhary, another AICC Secretary and Co-Incharge, elaborated on the importance of accommodating workers who had significantly contributed to the Congress's success.

"Some individuals will find opportunities in government roles, while others will serve within the organisation. Our focus is on recognising and empowering those who have strengthened the Women Congress, Youth Congress, and other wings," Choudhary explained.

Responding to former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur's criticisms, Choudhary remarked, "Jairam Thakur's sole focus is on criticism. Despite this, the Congress organisation is advancing with strength and unity."

HPCC President Pratibha Singh emphasised the importance of the restructuring efforts in revitalising the party. According to Singh, the new executive committee will be formed based on reports submitted by district-level observers.

"Those who have dedicated their time and effort to the Congress will be given positions. While capable individuals from the previous executive committee will be retained, new members will also be entrusted with responsibilities. Strengthening the organisation remains our top priority," Singh asserted.

Addressing Thakur's remarks, Singh dismissed claims of discord between the government and the organisation.

"There is no such issue. After discussions with the Chief Minister, we will work to enhance coordination between the government and the party," she added.

Cabinet Minister Vikramaditya Singh responded strongly to Jairam Thakur's comments about "liberating Congress from Holly Lodge."

Singh declared, "Holly Lodge is blessed by Goddess Bhimakali and Lord Ram. No one has the power to dislodge it. Such statements are unnecessary and unbecoming of a leader." He reiterated the Congress organisation's progress and strength.

"The organisation is the bridge between the people and the government. It ensures public issues are effectively presented to the administration. Despite attempts to destabilise us, the government continues to advance with resilience," Singh said.

He also highlighted the Supreme Court's decision on GPS tracking of legislators, which safeguards accountability in governance. "Under the Chief Minister's leadership, we will fulfil our promises on time, demonstrating the Congress's commitment to unity and progress," he concluded. (ANI)

