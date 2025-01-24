Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 24 (ANI): The Raj Bhavan of Himachal Pradesh on Friday marked the foundation day of four states: Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Mizoram. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, who presided over the event, praised the initiative of celebrating state foundation days as part of the "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" campaign.

During his interaction with the media, he compared these celebrations to a mini Kumbh and highlighted their cultural and national significance. He said, "While we are witnessing the grand Maha Kumbh, these celebrations of state foundation days under 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' are also like a mini-Kumbh. They are no less significant than any major gathering. People from various states come together here, meet, and learn about each other. I would like to extend my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating this tradition."

Also Read | World Economic Forum 2025: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Highlights Thrust on Manufacturing, Services To Push Growth (Watch Video).

Shukla emphasised the importance of cultural exchange facilitated by such events. He noted, "These events at Raj Bhavans not only bring people together but also help them know and understand each other better. This is the essence of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.'" He said.

Looking ahead to upcoming events, Governor Shukla extended his wishes, saying, "Tomorrow marks Himachal Pradesh's Full Statehood Day, and on the 26th, we celebrate Republic Day. I convey my heartfelt greetings to the people of Himachal Pradesh and the entire nation on these occasions. Everyone should celebrate their festivals with pride, as they reflect our collective heritage and identity."

Also Read | GST Fraud Alert: Centre Alerts Citizens Against Fraudsters Issuing Fake Summons for Goods and Services Tax Violations.

Shukla also spoke about his recent visit to the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh, praising the arrangements made by the state government. He shared, "I just returned from the Mahakumbh, where the administration's arrangements were outstanding. The Uttar Pradesh government is fully committed to ensuring its success. Prime Minister Modi himself performed rituals there, and members of his cabinet are scheduled to visit and participate in the holy bath on different dates. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is personally overseeing the arrangements to ensure everything runs smoothly." He said.

Highlighting the safety and order at the Maha Kumbh, he said, "Despite the large crowds, not a single person has gone missing so far, and everyone is living harmoniously. Even external miscreants haven't dared to disrupt the atmosphere."

On the issue of drug prevention, Governor Shukla spoke about Himachal Pradesh's efforts to combat substance abuse. He said, "We have initiated programs to address drug addiction, and public awareness plays a critical role in these efforts. I am grateful to the media for effectively spreading awareness about our initiatives and ensuring they reach the masses." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)