Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): Five people were injured after a brawl broke out between two groups at the Swami Ramakrishna Ashram in Shimla late Saturday night, said an official.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi confirmed the incident and expressed concern over the unrest.

"5 people got injured after a brawl broke out between two groups. The groups pelted stones at each other. We have registered an FIR under the relevant sections and investigations are underway. We are taking the matter seriously. Law and order are our priorities."

"Our team was on the spot ensuring peace is maintained during the midnight and the property is protected. We had resolved the matter at midnight but suddenly the groups started pelting stones," said the SP.

The official said that the brawl broke out following prayers and meditation at the ashram. A group of devotees staged a protest alleging that they weren't allowed to enter the ashram, after which the group turned violent and began fighting.

The SP also said that the brawl included supporters of the BJP and the ABVP. The two groups have been named in the FIR registered in the matter.

"Allegations of mismanagement and attempts to seize control of the ashram's operations have surfaced, with the temple's administration denying the claims and pointing to a legal dispute currently under consideration by the Supreme Court," said the official.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

