Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 8 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday met former minister and senior congress leader Vidya Stokes and extended his greetings on the occasion of her 98th birthday.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister extended his heartfelt wishes, praying for her good health and long life.

In a post on X, CM Sukhu said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to senior Congress leader and former minister Vidya Stokes on her birthday. I pray to Almighty God for your good health, long life and happy life."

On the occasion, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, MLA Harish Janartha, Sudarshan Babloo and Vinod Sultanpuri were also present.

Earlier this year when Vidya Stokes was admitted in the hospital, CM Sukhu had visited the Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla to inquire about the well-being of the veteran Minister who was recuperating from an illness.

The Chief Minister had wished for a speedy recovery of the veteran Congress leader.

"Reached Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla today to inquire about the well-being of senior Congress leader and former minister Smt. Vidya Stokes. May God give him a speedy recovery," Sukhu wrote in a post on X. (ANI)

