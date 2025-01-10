Shimla, Jan 10 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the French Development Agency (AFD) to implement the Himachal Pradesh-Disaster Risk Reduction and Preparedness Project (HP-DRRRP).

The MoU was signed by Additional Secretary Nishant Thakur on behalf of the Himachal government and AFD Deputy Director for India Camille Severac in the presence of Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, a statement issued here said.

The chief secretary said HP-DRRRP is a flagship initiative of the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA), aimed at reducing the vulnerability of the state to natural disasters.

He said with an external bilateral funding of 100 million Euros from AFD, this project would focus on strengthening the Disaster Risk Management (DRM) and Climate Change Adaptation (CCA) capacities of the government and communities through a multi-sector and integrated approach.

