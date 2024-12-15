Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 15 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday conferred the 'President's Colours' award upon the Chhattisgarh Police, recognising their exemplary service and commitment to ensuring peace and security in the state.

This accolade marks a significant milestone for the force, making Chhattisgarh Police the 11th police organisation in the country to receive this honour.

"Today in Raipur, the Chhattisgarh Police were honoured with the 'President's Colours' award.

The brave personnel of Chhattisgarh, who have given their all for the safety and peace of the people, have set exemplary standards of service and sacrifice.

Chhattisgarh Police is the 11th police force in the country to achieve this prestigious honour. This is a moment of pride for all police personnel and the people of the state," Shah said in a post on X.

He further lauded the Chhattisgarh Police for their dedication to maintaining law and order and highlighted their critical role in anti-Naxal operations, disaster relief efforts, and ensuring security during elections.

"Whether it is accelerating anti-Naxal operations, providing disaster relief, or safeguarding democracy during elections, Chhattisgarh Police have set an example for police forces across the nation with their outstanding performance. Receiving the 'President's Colours' award is a testament to their hard work, bravery, and dedication. On this historic occasion, I congratulate all the brave personnel of the Chhattisgarh Police," the Home Minister remarked.

Addressing the event, Shah praised the force for their "hard work, dedication, bravery, and strong bond with the people."

"I can confidently state that the Chhattisgarh Police Force is among the bravest in the country. As Chhattisgarh marks its 25th year since its formation, this award is a testament to your unwavering commitment, courage, and affection for the people," he added.

The prestigious 'President's Colours' award honours the Chhattisgarh Police for their remarkable 25-year journey of selfless service and dedication to the nation. It acknowledges their fearless fight against Naxalism and tireless efforts to uphold law and order in the state.

Shah arrived in Raipur on Saturday for a three-day visit to the state, scheduled from December 14 to 16. (ANI)

