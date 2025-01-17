Patna, Jan 17 (PTI) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday expressed confidence that his party would perform well in the Bihar assembly polls due later this year.

The Hyderabad MP, who is here to attend a meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, briefly responded to queries from journalists.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana January 2025 Instalment Date: When Will Woman Beneficiaries Get INR 1,500 in Maharashtra? Check Details.

"I hope that my party will do well (in the assembly polls) and candidates will win and become MLAs,” Owaisi said.

Asked about the possibility of the AIMIM entering into an alliance with other parties, he said, “Just wait and see what happens.”

Also Read | 'Privatising Vizag Steel Plant Will Not Arise As Centre Approved Revival Package of INR 11,440 Crore', Says Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu.

The AIMIM had tasted moderate success in the assembly polls of 2020 when it contested 20 seats and won five of those, all in the Seemanchal region, which has a high percentage of Muslim population.

The party had then forged an alliance with Mayawati's BSP and the now-extinct RLSP, headed by Upendra Kushwaha, who has since floated a new outfit, aligned with the NDA and entered the Rajya Sabha.

However, in 2022, the AIMIM received a jolt with all but one of its MLAs jumping ship to join the RJD, the state's main opposition party.

The AIMIM failed to win any seat in Bihar in last year's Lok Sabha polls, though its state president and lone MLA Akhtarul Iman finished third in Kishanganj, polling more than 25 per cent of the total number of votes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)