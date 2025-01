New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday mentioned power cuts in the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh to take a dig at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said he ensured electricity round-the-clock in Delhi within all of five years.

Kejriwal made the remarks while addressing a public meeting or 'Jan Sabha' in west Delhi's Hari Nagar, campaigning for his party's candidate for the February 5 Assembly elections.

"I asked so many people, and they are telling me that, in Delhi, electricity is available 24 hours a day. Our (AAP) government has been in Delhi for 10 years. We made sure that Delhi had 24-hour electricity within just five years.

"In Uttar Pradesh, BJP has been in power for 10 years with a 'double-engine' government. I would like to humbly ask Yogi ji, how many hours of power cuts occur in Uttar Pradesh?" Kejriwal said.

The former chief minister, who is in the fray for another term, is slated to address public meetings in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden and Madipur.

