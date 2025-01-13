Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 13 (ANI): The Hyderabad City Police have launched a massive crackdown on the sale of banned Chinese Manja, a synthetic nylon string coated with abrasive materials like powdered glass or metal.

The police seized 7334 Chinese Manja Bobbins worth around Rs 90 lakhs between October 1, 2024 and January 13, 2025.

According to Dy Commissioner of Police YVS Sudeendra, "The use of Chinese Manja, a synthetic nylon string coated with abrasive materials like powdered glass or metal, poses significant risks to public safety, wildlife and the environment. Despite bans in several regions, its availability and use during kite festivals and other events continue to raise serious concerns. There were previous incidents of death of a person due to the use of Chinese Manja for kites."

He further said that the Chinese Manja were a threat to human safety, a hazard to birds and animals and had an adverse environmental impact.

Keeping in view of the past experiences and incidents the Commissioner of Police Hyderabad City, CV Anand IPS, alerted all the Task Force Teams and L & O Officers well in advance.

As a result, the Task Force 7 Teams headed by DCP YVS Sudeendra, Addl. DCP Ande Srinivasa Rao along with SHOs of concerned Police Stations have made several raids and booked 107 cases in which apprehended 148 accused persons indulged in illegal business of prohibited Chinese Manja.

As a result, the availability of Chinese Manja is significantly reduced, almost nil.

Dy Commissioner of Police YVS Sudeendra said that till now no harmful incident threatening human and animal life have been reported which were taken place in the past.

The local dealers who sell thread Manja are overjoyed with the increase in the sale of thread Manja owing to the non-availability of Chinese Manja thereby gaining sufficient profits in their seasonal/Traditional business.

Earlier Hyderabad City Police arrested 22 people for allegedly selling banned Chinese manja, officials said on Thursday.

The action comes after a 40-year-old man was severely injured when a sharp kite string, commonly known as 'china manja', slit his throat while he was riding his two-wheeler vehicle at Ramaram in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The sleuths of Police Mangalhat PS, Ghoshamahal Division, South West Zone, Hyderabad received credible information regarding the sale of banned Chinese manja made with non-biodegradable/synthetic products which may endanger human lives, flying birds and animals in the limits of Mangalhat police station.

M. Mahesh, Inspector of Police and SI's of PS Mangalhat with the assistance of staff/team under the close supervision of K Venkata Reddy, ACP Goshamahal Divison and under the guidance of MD Ashfaq Addl. DCP South West Zone, Hyderabad and G Chandra Mohan, DCP South West Zone, Hyderabad City Police conducted a special drive from November 10, 2024, to till date, against the kites selling shops in the limits of PS Mangalhat. (ANI)

