Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 3 (ANI): The 10th edition of the India International Science Festival 2024 (IISF 2024), held at IIT Guwahati from November 30 to December 3, successfully concluded on Tuesday, leaving an indelible mark on India's journey towards becoming a global leader in science, technology, and innovation.

Keshab Mahanta, Assam Minister for Science, Technology and Climate Change, graced the valedictory event as the Chief Guest.

Other dignitaries included Dr N Kalaiselvi, Director General, CSIR; Dr C Anandharamakrishnan, Director, CSIR-NIIST, Thiruvananthapuram; Prof Subhendu Sekhar Bag, Associate Dean, and IIT-G's single point of contact for IISF 2024, Dr VM Tiwari, Director, CSIR-NEIST, and PA Vivekananda Pai, Secretary General, Vijnana Bharati, along with several distinguished figures from India's science and technology ecosystem.

Speaking at the event, Keshab Mahanta said that, IISF 2024 has truly been a remarkable celebration of India's scientific achievements, underscoring the pivotal role of science and technology in shaping the future.

"Over the last four days, we have witnessed an inspiring display of innovation, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing, with participants from all walks of life coming together to explore the transformative power of science. I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Ministry of Science and Technology, as well as all the partners who have supported this initiative. Assam is honoured to host such an important event, and we are committed to continuing our efforts to advance science and technology in the region. As we look ahead, we remain focused on leveraging science and innovation to build a more sustainable and self-reliant future for India," the Assam Minister said.

A key highlight of the event was that more than 50 per cent of all participants in all events at IISF 2024 were from the North East. The total footfall for IISF 2024 over four days is estimated at around 45,000, which averages to more than 10,000 attendees per day.

IISF 2024 featured 25 distinct events with more than 150 technical sessions and panel discussions organised over three days. The huge breadth of the events could be ascertained from the presence of more than 400 resource persons and 7,000+ registered delegates who attended the technical sessions.

Most of the visitors were engaged in interactions at the various exhibition halls.

During her Presidential address, Dr N Kalaiselvi, Director General, CSIR, said, "The 10th IISF is a landmark in celebrating Indian science and innovation. My gratitude to Dr Jitendra Singh ji, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Govt. of India; Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, and IIT Guwahati for their support, and to the 400 IIT Guwahati student volunteers whose dedication made this event a success."

Kalaiselvi added, "CSIR is proud to contribute to India's scientific progress and will ensure the 'Guwahati Declaration' drives impactful initiatives. We are committed to nurturing innovative ideas from the student hackathon and tackling key challenges through mission-driven programs. Together, we are committed to strengthening IISF as a platform for inspiration and collaboration, advancing India's global scientific leadership."

Organised by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) under the aegis of the Ministry of Science and Technology, and Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India, with the nodal institute of the event being CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram, the four-day festival featured several high-profile sessions.

These included the Science Institutional Leaders Meet and roundtable discussions on critical topics such as sustainability, education, manufacturing, healthcare, and agriculture, solidifying India's position in the global S&T arena.

These discussions brought together policymakers, industry leaders, and academicians to chart a roadmap for leveraging innovation to achieve self-reliance and global competitiveness.

Sharing his thoughts on IISF 2024, C. Anandharamakrishnan, said, "IISF 2024 stands as a testament to the spirit of collaboration and innovation. This platform not only celebrates the strides made in scientific advancements but also strengthens the bond between science and society. The festival has been instrumental in inspiring young minds, uniting diverse stakeholders, and showcasing the transformative potential of science and technology in driving India toward global leadership and self-reliance. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Govt. of India, and all the collaborating bodies, including the Department of Atomic Energy, the Department of Space, IIT Guwahati, and Vijnana Bharati, for their unwavering support and dedication."

A key agenda of IISF 2024 was to inspire young minds to embrace science and technology and guide them as pioneers in India's growth story. The face-to-face with new frontiers in S&T sessions gave school students an unparalleled opportunity to interact and learn from renowned Indian scientists, including Dr. S. Somanath, ISRO Chairperson, and Prof. Tessy Thomas, Former Director General of Aeronautical Systems.

Additionally, sessions such as Science through Games and Adventure - Science Safari, Students Science and Technology Village - The New Nalanda, Ideas for Viksit Bharat - S&T Hackathon, and The Gurukula - Aspiring Educators and Teachers Workshop provided school students and teachers with opportunities to explore innovative learning methods, engage in hands-on activities, and deepen their understanding of the transformative potential of science and technology.

Speaking during the event, VM Tiwari, said, "IISF 2024 exemplifies the transformative power of science to connect, inspire, and innovate. By blending tradition with modernity, it has highlighted the immense potential of inclusive innovation, particularly for Northeast India. Through collaborative efforts, IISF has demonstrated how science can shape a sustainable future. Let us build on this momentum to ensure science continues to serve humanity and inspire generations."

Prof. Subhendu Sekhar Bag said, "CSIR's mission aligns perfectly with IIT Guwahati's vision of fostering science and technology while inspiring the next generation. IISF 2024 showcased the transformative role of science in society, uniting young minds and emphasizing their responsibility as future stewards of our world. I deeply appreciate everyone who contributed to the success of this event--their efforts shine as an inspiration for generations to come. Let us continue to embrace science and innovation as the cornerstones of a brighter and more sustainable future."

The S&T Hackathon saw more than 80 problem statements being received from different Ministries of the Government of India. Out of more than 280 registrations, 100 teams were selected for the final round at IISF 2024 and featured a non-stop engagement lasting continuously over 24 hours. For the first time in the history of IISF, 18 teams were awarded and shall be forwarded to the corresponding Department of the Government of India for further action including implementation, internships, project positions, etc., with a year-long follow-upThe Young Scientist Conclave featured Young Scientist Awardees, including the Vigyan Yuva SSB Awardees, as resource persons.

With more than 1,40,800 recognized startups, India hosts the 3rd largest startup ecosystem in the world. Mission Start-up brought together more than 200 entrepreneurs, investors, experts and other stakeholders from the start-up ecosystem and involved a Fire-side Talk on the first evening followed by success stories from Bharat, Pitch Sessions and an Investors Meet.

Aligning closely with the Government of India's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India; Make for the World, CSIR announced three technology transfer agreements during the festival, further underscoring its commitment to leveraging science and technology for national progress.

As IISF 2024 concluded, it left a legacy of inspiration, collaboration, and a renewed commitment to positioning India as a global leader in science and technology.

The festival highlighted the importance of nurturing curiosity, fostering innovation, and bridging regional diversity through science. (ANI)

