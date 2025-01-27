New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): IIT Delhi released its 'Research Impact Report' on the occasion of its 67th Foundation Day on Monday. The report talks about the Institute's contribution to nation-building through various research and innovations in the last seven years by IIT Delhi faculty and students, according to the press release.

The report was released during the Foundation Day event by Jaya Jagadish, Country Head & SVP of Silicon Design Engineering at AMD India Private Limited, and Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Director of IIT Delhi. On this occasion, senior functionaries of the Institute, faculty, staff, and students were present. Jaya Jagadish also participated in a fireside chat on leadership and innovation in Silicon Design Engineering.

The Research Impact Report features successful start-ups, important technologies developed and licensed to industry, high-impact research in different areas of science and technology published in leading journals, international collaborative research projects with leading universities in the world and finally several research stories featuring cutting-edge research, technology and product developments, research projects of societal relevance undertaken by faculty and students of IIT Delhi, all during the period 2018-2024. This period also corresponds to the award of the "Institute of Eminence (IoE)" status to IIT Delhi by the Government of India.

Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Director of IIT Delhi, presented key highlights of the report during a press conference.

He said, "147 startups incubated at IIT Delhi by its Faculty and Alumni in last 7 years in the areas of Agritech, AL/ML/IoT, IT, Cybersecurity, automotive, biotech, healthcare/med-tech, EV/E-mobility, drones, space technology, sustainability and many more."

He also mentioned that several technologies developed at IIT Delhi have been successfully transferred to industry.

"Single-step, probe-free assay for COVID-19 developed and commercialized by IIT Delhi, that is easily scalable, affordable (less than USD 5 per test). Advanced Ballistics and High-energy Defeat (ABHED) Body Armor for Indian Armed Forces, Lightweight body armour to defeat 7.62 mm armour-piercing projectiles from AK-47s and Sniper rifles. The technology is transferred to three industries for production," he indicated.

Banerjee further mentioned that IIT Delhi has established strong international research collaborations with leading universities across the globe.

"271 international collaborative research projects funded by different agencies during 2018-2024. IIT Delhi has launched a joint seed funding program to intensify international research collaborations: 139 international collaborative projects funded during 2018-2024. IIT Delhi has started a new campus in Abu Dhabi. First M. Tech. Program started on Jan 29, 2024. Two B. Tech. Programs (Energy Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering) started on Sept 2, 2024. Joint degree programs with the University of Queensland (UQ) Australia (110 joint PhD students) and with the National Chiao Tung University Taiwan (20 joint PhD students)," he highlighted in the Research Impact Report.

In the last seven years, has undertaken over 5,100 sponsored research projects with cumulative funding of Rs 2,340 crore and about 3,000 consultancy projects worth Rs 300 crore, the press release said.

As per the release, the report also highlights advancements in various fields.

In the Advanced communications research work, includes Fiber-based Quantum Secure Communications; Advanced THz Detectors and Source Device Technologies (6G & Beyond).

Furthermore, medtech/healthcare research includes Probe-free RT-PCR for SARS-CoV-2, empowering independent mobility in Parkinson's Disease Patients; Innovative Exoskeleton for Upper-limb Recovery in Stroke Rehabilitation; Hearing screening devices, Biosensors for pathogen detection, MRI for evaluation of knee joint dynamics, Portable ECG device, Patient Specific Surgical Guides; Dental Implants, Bioresorbable Cardiovascular Stents, High-performance Antimicrobial Fabric to Prevent Infections.

Also, in Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science research includes traffic forecasting leveraging, Use of ML on satellite imagery to understand changes in waterbodies, forests and plantations; materials design; modelling system for rivers and floodplains (transferred to ISRO); AI-based System for Geospatial Data Processing.

In Automotive/transportation/EV research includes Powertrain for Long Range Electric Vehicles; Crash analysis, Autonomous driving, Compressed Biogas Enrichment and Bottling Technology, Flex- fuel Vehicle Technology, and Simulation software for bullet trains.

Energy research includes the development of a Vanadium Redox Flow Battery for Large Scale Renewable Energy Storage, Next generation solar cells, Solar water pumping, and Shadowless Solar Photovoltaic Tower with Mirror Reflection Concentration.

In the Infrastructure sector research was conducted on Sustainable calcined clay (LC3) Cement, Devices for Earthquake.

Protection of Structures, Novel Energy Dissipating Devices to Resist Earthquakes.

In Robotics/Cobotics research includes I Hub Foundation for Cobotics (IHFC), an AI-based algorithm for robots to understand human instructions

In the Defence sector, research includes Advanced Ballistics and High-energy Defeat (ABHED) Body Armor for the Indian Armed Forces

Technologies for Rural society: Clean cooking devices, Innovative Farming Technologies, Efficient Potters' Kilns and Air-Biomass Feeders

Society: Alleviation of Childhood Blindness; Assistive technologies for persons with visual impairment aiding mobility; AI-based cost-effective point-of-care device for cancer screening; Tactile Diagrams to Visually Impaired Individuals

Personal products: Sports textiles, Pollutants Adsorbing Smart Textiles.

During the Foundation Day event, IIT Delhi also presented the Faculty Research Awards for 2024.

Prof. Gaddam Vijaya Prakash, Physics Department received the Prof. KL Chopra Faculty Research Award in Basic Research.

Prof. Dipti Ranjan Sahoo, Civil Engineering received the Prof. PCP Bhatt Faculty Research Award in Applied Research

Prof. Arnab Banerjee (Civil Engineering), Prof. Souvik Chakraborty (Applied Mechanics), and Prof. Dibyajyoti Ghosh (Materials Science and Engineering) received the Mrs Veena Arora Early Career Award, according to the press release. (ANI)

