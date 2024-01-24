Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 24 (ANI): Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati successfully conducted Phase 3 of the 'Yuva Sangam' program, an initiative under 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' by the Ministry of Education.

Aimed at fostering people-to-people connections among the youth of the nation, Yuva Sangam Phase 3 witnessed active participation from 26 Higher Education Institutions of Maharashtra, with IIT Guwahati serving as the nodal centre for Assam.

Also Read | AI Helped To Solve Murder Mystery: Delhi Police Cracks Man's Murder Using Artificial Intelligence, Here's What Happened.

During the program, IIT Guwahati hosted 41 student delegates and 5 faculty coordinators, offering a platform for cultural exchange and immersive learning experiences. From January 16 to January 23, 2024, participants engaged in a diverse range of activities focused on Paryatan (Tourism), Traditions, Pragati (Development), Paraspar Smapark (People-to-people connect), and Prodyogik (Technology).

Speaking about the Ministry of Education's Yuva Sangam initiative, Professor Rajeev Ahuja, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati, said, "Yuva Sangam goes beyond being a mere event; it stands as a transformative journey for our youth. This initiative provides an exclusive platform for intellectual exchange, cultural immersion, Entrepreneurship and skill development, shaping a generation of well-rounded individuals ready to make substantial contributions to society. The collaborative ethos promoted by Yuva Sangam seamlessly aligns with IIT Guwahati's dedication to comprehensive education and the all-encompassing development of our nation's future leaders."

Also Read | EU to Unveil Economic Security Plans with Eye to China.

Reflecting on the experience of hosting the student delegates at IIT Guwahati, Prof Bithiah Grace Jaganathan, Associate Dean, Students' Affairs and EBSB Nodal Officer, IIT Guwahati, said, "It has been a truly enriching and fulfilling experience to welcome the student delegates from Maharashtra as part of the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, Yuva Sangam Phase III program. We were privileged to be part of this event, which fostered a spirit of camaraderie as our guests from Maharashtra engaged with delegates from Assam and the students of IIT Guwahati."

"Throughout their stay, we organized various cultural and educational activities, workshops, and tours that allowed the students to engage with each other and experience the essence of Assam's rich heritage and contemporary developments. Programs like these are pivotal in connecting young individuals from diverse regions of India, promoting a culture of mutual respect and celebration of our nation's rich diversity," he added.

The meticulously organized tour offered the delegates an opportunity to gain multi-dimensional exposure. After their arrival at the IIT Guwahati campus on January 16, 2024, the student delegates were taken to the Darrangamela village located in the India-Bhutan border area on 17th January 2024. Here, they were apprised of the unique cultural amalgamation, traditional practices, and socio-economic dynamics that define the rich heritage of this borderland region.

A noteworthy event occurred on January 18, 2024, when the student delegates visited the Raj Bhavan, engaging with the Governor of Assam, Gulab Chand Kataria.

The visit included a live Q&A session between the youth delegates and the Governor, discussing the important role of youth in the development of technologies for a progressive India. This interaction encouraged students to actively engage in collaborative initiatives, cultivate innovative thinking, and consider the societal impact of their technological contributions, fostering a sense of responsibility and purpose in their pursuits.

Following this, the delegates visited NEST, an entrepreneurship event, providing insights into fostering innovative research and entrepreneurial activities.

Expressing her thoughts on the Yuva Sangam tour, Riddhi Sunil Dakhole, a Student delegate from IISER Tirupathi stated, "It was a mesmerizing event. Yesterday we all went for a startup event. The MD explained about research ideas. Also, the IIT volunteers are very friendly in nature and enjoyed a lot."

On January 19, 2024, Yuva Sangam student delegates explored Sualkuchi village, one of the world's largest weaving villages renowned for producing the finest silk in the state of Assam. This visit offered the delegates a unique opportunity to engage with silk weavers, gaining insights into their culture and the indigenous technologies employed to craft high-quality silk. Subsequently, they visited the Sports Authority of India Complex Paltan Bazar and LNIPE Sonapur on 20th January 2024.

Sharing his experience, Nayana Vijay Singh Thakur, a Student delegate from Vishwakarma Institute of Technology, Pune, said, "All the Maharashtra student delegates are very grateful for the visit. We enjoyed it very much. Especially the Management Team of IIT Guwahati were very cooperative and helped us throughout the event."

On 21st January 2024, IIT Guwahati conducted a sports event for the delegates in association with the students of the host Institute, providing them with a chance to build connections with fellow delegates from Assam and other parts of the country studying at IIT Guwahati. This was followed by a presentation session for the delegates, offering insights into different startup-related initiatives taken by the Institute to brief them on the opportunities to be job creators instead of job seekers in their bright future.

Sharing his experience of visiting IIT Guwahati, Akshay Suivaji Pandhare, an MBA student delegate from MET Institute of Management, Bandra, said, "We arrived in Guwahati early in the morning at 4 P.M, and the IIT team was there to pick us up. We are provided daily with the necessary items. There are 2 to 3 members to guide us. IIT Guwahati is one of the most beautiful campuses I have ever visited."

On January 22, 2024, the delegates visited Signova Healthcare, a pharmaceutical company specializing in cutting-edge research and development. This visit showcased advanced pharmaceutical technologies and provided valuable insights into the evolving landscape of healthcare innovation. Subsequently, a cultural event organized by the IIT Guwahati team and Assamese participants introduced the visiting delegates to the rich cultural heritage of Assam, featuring traditional music, dance, and artistic expressions.

Sharing his experience of the Yuva Sangam tour, Aditya Prakash Marshale, a postgraduate student delegate from Maharashtra said, "It is very fascinating to be in the beautiful campus of IIT Guwahati. Everyone is very cordial, and we enjoyed every bit of the visit."

During their visit to IIT Guwahati, student delegates from different states received the opportunity to interact and learn not only about the Assamese culture but also from each other. This opportunity of bringing the youth from different parts of the country and exchanging ideas achieved the essence of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat.

IIT Guwahati has leading and promoting this flagship Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat initiative of the Ministry of Education and has been instrumental in organizing visits to six different states across the country while also hosting and facilitating visits of an equal number of state / UT delegates making it the largest contributor to this initiative of Yuva Sangam.

The institutes that participated in the programme from Maharashtra are the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode, Indian Institute of Management Mumbai, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Tirupati, Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) Mumbai, Anuradha Engineering College, Chikhli, Fergusson College, Pune, JSPM Narhe Technical Campus, J D College of Engineering and Management, MKSSS's Cummins College of Engineering For Women, Matoshri College of Engineering and Research Centre, Eklhare, Nashik, MET Institute of Management, Bandra. Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik, Mumbai Educational Trust College, Modern Education Society's College of Engineering, Sinhgad Institute of, Technology, Lonavala, Savitribai Phule Pune University, SSR Medical College, Rashtrasant, Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, Sanjivani College of Engineering, Kopargaon, Sharad Institute of Technology College of Engineering, Yadrav, Shri Guru Gobind Singhji Institute of Engineering and Technology, SSR College, Thakur College of Engineering and Technology, Tatyasaheb Kore College of Pharmacy, Kolhapur, Sir Parashurambhau College, Vishwakarma Institute of Technology, Pune. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)